Tech Can’t Overcome Early Deficit at No. 3 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 2 Georgia Tech fell behind early for the second game in a row, dropping game two of the series to No. 3 North Carolina (33-6-1, 15-5 ACC) by a final score of 14-4 (8) from Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Yellow Jackets (31-7, 15-5 ACC) fell behind, 7-0, after the first two innings and couldn’t close the gap to any fewer than six, dropping their first series of the season.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

The Jackets fall to 31-7, still the best start to a season since 2010.

Tech is 15-5 in ACC play, the best start since 2011.

Tech has won 31 of its first 38 games for only the 7th time in the program’s 131 seasons: 2010, 2003 2002, 1997, 1994, 1993 and now 2026.

James Ramsey is tied with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 38 games (31-7). Coach Hall led the 1994 Yellow Jackets to the Championship Series of the College World Series in 1994.

is tied with his predecessor, Danny Hall, for the best record by any GT head coach in his first season through 38 games (31-7). Coach Hall led the 1994 Yellow Jackets to the Championship Series of the College World Series in 1994. The Jackets have lost their first series of the season after setting the program record with nine series wins to start a year.

Tech has scored 412 runs through their first 38 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 38 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 38 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 10.8 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 412-172, that +240 margin is the highest through 38 games in program history.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Junior Kent Schmidt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. It was his 5 th HR of the season, matching his career high for a single season, set over 40 games last year.

went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. It was his 5 HR of the season, matching his career high for a single season, set over 40 games last year. He leads the team with 25 RBI in ACC play and has delivered 34 for the season.

Schmidt has now collected extra base hits in back-to-back games for the second time this season, after doing so at Clemson back in March.

has now collected extra base hits in back-to-back games for the second time this season, after doing so at Clemson back in March. He came around to score twice, marking his 12th multi-run game of the year, the fourth most on the team.

Junior Ryan Zuckerman extended his on-base streak to 20 games and his hit streak to seven, both team highs, with a 1-0 single in the second inning.

extended his on-base streak to 20 games and his hit streak to seven, both team highs, with a 1-0 single in the second inning. He would get yet another opposite field single in the sixth, giving him his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

Sophomore Caleb Daniel reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. It was his first time reaching base three times in an ACC game this season and first time since March 3, vs. Georgia State.

reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. It was his first time reaching base three times in an ACC game this season and first time since March 3, vs. Georgia State. Junior Jarren Advincula recorded his ACC leading 66 th hit of the season, going 1-for-4 with an RBI.

recorded his ACC leading 66 hit of the season, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. He leads the ACC with 66 hits this season, averaging 1.7 hits per game and putting him on pace for 94 hits over the course of the regular season. With potential postseason games, that would put him in striking distance of being the first 100-hit player at GT since 2005 (Wes Hodges & Tyler Greene).

He drove in his 44th RBI of the season, the third most on the team behind Vahn Lackey and Ryan Zuckerman .

and . Lackey drove in his 46th RBI of the year on a fielder’s choice.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Porter Buursema made his fourth straight weekend start. He would only pitch 2.0 innings and get saddled with the loss, dropping his record to 0-2.

made his fourth straight weekend start. He would only pitch 2.0 innings and get saddled with the loss, dropping his record to 0-2. Junior Dylan Loy made his eighth appearance out of the bullpen to start the third inning.

made his eighth appearance out of the bullpen to start the third inning. This was his 13 th appearance of the season overall. He has only allowed three runs in his eight bullpen appearances this year, leading to a 1.59 ERA over 17.0 innings of relief.

appearance of the season overall. He has only allowed three runs in his eight bullpen appearances this year, leading to a 1.59 ERA over 17.0 innings of relief. R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos made his 10th appearance of the season, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing only one run on a solo home run.

made his 10th appearance of the season, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing only one run on a solo home run. He has pitched 21.0 innings this season, the fourth most of anyone on the staff, with an ERA of 3.00

Up Next

The Jackets look to salvage the series at No. 3 North Carolina tomorrow. The series wraps up with a 1 pm first pitch from Boshamer Stadium and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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