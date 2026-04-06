Tech Begins Break From ACC Play Hosting Jacksonville State Tuesday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (23-20, 8-10 ACC) takes a break from ACC play to host Jacksonville State (29-11, 13-2 CUSA) before taking a trip to Iowa City, Iowa to compete against South Dakota state and Iowa in the Dr. Christine Grant Classic, April 10-12.

This Week’s Game Information

Tuesday vs. Jacksonville State | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck with fans being able to start parking two hours prior to first pitch. Be advised, fans parking on Fowler Street or 8th Street may be subject to ticketing.

TRAFFIC ALERT

The intersection of 10th St. and Hemphill Ave. is closed. Vehicles cannot enter or leave campus via Hemphill Ave., or travel from Northside Dr. to State St. via 10th St., and vice versa. More info and alternate routes: https://buzz.gt/10th-Hemphill

Storylines

Tech enters the midweek face off against Jacksonville state with a 23-20 overall record after sweeping Boston College for the first time since 2013 last weekend. The series began with back-to-back wins on Friday (11-8, 5-1) before closing the series with one final win Saturday (11-4).

Gracyn Tucker led the Yellow Jackets through the series with five runs, six hits, one double, one home run, three RBI and 10 total bases along with a .750 batting average, 1.250 slugging percentage, and .818 on base percentage.

Tucker was one of five Yellow Jackets to record at least one home run against the Eagles with Alyssa Willer leading that group with two home runs in the series.

Six Yellow Jackets finished the series batting above .400 including Reese Hunter (.444), Addison Leschber (.444), Willer (.444), Raegan Wall (.545), Holly Medina (.600) and Tucker (.750).

After getting on base in each game of the series, Leschber tied Tech’s longest safely reached streak of 15 games, originally set by Medina earlier this season.

Tucker also currently holds a double-digit reached safely streak after getting on base in each of the last 12 games. The third baseman also holds Tech’s longest hitting streak of the season after recording at least one hit in each of the last 12 games.

Madalyn Johnson has been Tech’s go to pitcher in the circle with 22 game starts and 28 appearance this season. Johnson leads the pitching staff in wins (11), innings pitched (119.2), and 98 strikeouts. The sophomore is just two strikeouts shy of reaching the 100-strikeout mark for this season.

Tucker and Willer received another monthly recognition as they were ranked in the April edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings, as was announced by the association at the beginning of the month. Willer was ranked 12th among all outfielders while first baseman Tucker was ranked 13th.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against Jacksonville State, 12-5, but sits with a tied up 4-4 while playing the Gamecocks on The Flats.

In their most recent meeting, the Yellow Jackets emerged victorious with a 6-3 finish on the road last season. Tech was able to hold Jacksonville State scoreless through the first three innings and forced the Gamecocks to exhaust five different arms in the circle.

The 2025 meeting saw Leschber go 5-5 with two runs, two stolen bases, and eight put outs. Vukadinovich had an exceptional showing as well as she finished the day with two runs, three hits, and one stolen base .

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.