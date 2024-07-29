Tech Baseball Hires Josh Schulman as Assistant Coach

“I’m excited to add Josh to our staff,” head coach Danny Hall said. “As the recruiting coordinator at Wofford he proved he could evaluate and recruit talent to fit their system. He has coached offense and defense and understands how to build a winning program. We plan to use his talents to elevate our program to new heights.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball head coach Danny Hall has announced the hiring of Josh Schulman as the program’s newest assistant coach. Schulman comes to The Flats with nine years of coaching experience, most recently as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Wofford, where he helped the Terriers to a program-record 42 wins this past season.

Schulman spent five seasons at Wofford, in 2017 and 2018 and then again for the 2022, ’23 and ’24 seasons, with two years at Yale in between. He helped guide Wofford to three-straight 40-win seasons over the past three years, the winningest three-year stretch in program history and the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory, over Long Island, in the Chapel Hill Regional, this past spring.

“No one will work harder or care for their players more than Josh,” retired Yale baseball head coach John Stuper said. “As good a coach as he is, he’s a better man. He knows more about baserunning than anybody I know. When he worked for me at Yale, we drove other teams crazy because of our baserunning schemes. He continues to be a student of the game and is constantly learning, and now he gets to work under one of the legends of our game, Coach Hall. He’s going to be a great addition to the Georgia Tech coaching staff.”

Schulman is a native of College Station, Texas. He married his wife, Allison, a former women’s tennis student-athlete at Notre Dame (2014-18) in 2022. For Schulman’s complete bio, click HERE.

