Tech Athletics Mourns the Loss of Jon Oscher

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics mourns the passing of Tech alumnus and longtime benefactor Jon Oscher, who died on Feb. 19 at the age of 93.

A Bronx, N.Y. native, Oscher was born on Dec. 17, 1932. He moved to Georgia as a child and attended Tennessee Military Academy before matriculating at Georgia Tech. He graduated from Tech in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management.

He went on to become a pioneer, visionary and ultra-successful businessman in the cable television industry for 32 years. He founded Prestige Cable TV in Cartersville, Ga., and oversaw its expansion into Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico. Under Oscher’s leadership, Prestige became one of the first cable companies to expand into fiber and internet services.

After selling Prestige, Oscher fully immersed himself in his philanthropic pursuits, including as a significant benefactor to Georgia Tech. In addition to providing substantial gifts to Tech athletics and being a faithful Georgia Tech Roll Call donor for 69 years, he also served as a member of the GTAA Board of Trustees and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund Board of Directors. He was a dedicated Yellow Jackets fan and a fixture at Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball games for decades.

An avid car collector, Oscher had his own replica of the Ramblin’ Wreck, which he displayed as part of a halftime parade of operating Wrecks during Tech football’s 2022 home game versus Miami.