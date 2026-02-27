Tech Athletics Mourns the Loss of Jon Oscher

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics mourns the passing of Tech alumnus and longtime benefactor Jon Oscher, who died on Feb. 19 at the age of 93.
A Bronx, N.Y. native, Oscher was born on Dec. 17, 1932. He moved to Georgia as a child and attended Tennessee Military Academy before matriculating at Georgia Tech. He graduated from Tech in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management.
He went on to become a pioneer, visionary and ultra-successful businessman in the cable television industry for 32 years. He founded Prestige Cable TV in Cartersville, Ga., and oversaw its expansion into Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico. Under Oscher’s leadership, Prestige became one of the first cable companies to expand into fiber and internet services.
After selling Prestige, Oscher fully immersed himself in his philanthropic pursuits, including as a significant benefactor to Georgia Tech. In addition to providing substantial gifts to Tech athletics and being a faithful Georgia Tech Roll Call donor for 69 years, he also served as a member of the GTAA Board of Trustees and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund Board of Directors. He was a dedicated Yellow Jackets fan and a fixture at Georgia Tech football and men’s basketball games for decades.
An avid car collector, Oscher had his own replica of the Ramblin’ Wreck, which he displayed as part of a halftime parade of operating Wrecks during Tech football’s 2022 home game versus Miami.
Jon Oscher’s replica Ramblin’ Wreck is driven by his son-in-law Forrest McClain and daughter Lorri with President Ángel Cabrera and his wife, Beth, in the rumble seat (2022 vs. Miami)
In addition to his love for Georgia Tech, Oscher also had a passion for history, science and the arts. Notably, he was the visionary behind and founder of Georgia Museums, Inc., which operates the Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum and Tellus Science Museum.
His legacy will continue through his family foundation.
Oscher was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Dot, and he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lorri McClain (Forrest), a son, David Aiken, a grandson, Connor McClain (Elle) and a granddaughter, Reilly McClain Santoro (Joel).
A public celebration of Jon Oscher’s life will be held on Monday, March 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville.
REMEMBERING JON OSCHER
“Jon embodied the spirit of Georgia Tech at its very best: He didn’t just believe in our motto of Progress and Service; he lived it. A quiet giant, he never sought or accepted public recognition for everything he did for his community, his alma mater, and his state — and yet, he was a profound inspiration to all of us lucky enough to call him a friend.””
– Dr. Ángel Cabrera, Georgia Tech President
“Jon Oscher made a difference in the lives of countless Georgia Tech student-athletes through his generous support of Tech athletics. He’ll be missed immensely on The Flats, but we’re proud and grateful that his impact will continue to benefit Yellow Jackets for generations to come.”
– Ryan Alpert, Georgia Tech Vice President and Director of Athletics