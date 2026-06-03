THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes continue to excel academically, as the Yellow Jackets posted a 3.24 mean grade point average during the recently completed spring semester.

The 3.24 GPA marks the fourth-straight semester that Georgia Tech’s student-athletes recorded a 3.2 GPA or higher. Additionally, 11 of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 sports had team GPAs of 3.0 or above – golf (3.79), men’s tennis (3.69), women’s swimming and diving (3.53), women’s cross country/track and field (3.46), women’s tennis (3.39), volleyball (3.37), men’s swimming and diving (3.34), baseball (3.32), softball (3.27), men’s cross country/track and field (3.24) and football (3.11).

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff for another terrific academic semester,” vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “Although the landscape of college athletics continues to shift, these results are a direct reflection of their unwavering commitment to academic excellence. The entire Georgia Tech community should be proud of what our student-athletes continue to accomplish, in the classroom and on the field of play.”

Other highlights from the spring semester include:

77% of student-athletes (327) posting a 3.0 GPA or higher (up from 75% in during the 2025 spring semester);

64% of student-athletes earning Faculty Honors or Dean’s Lost recognition (up from 59% last spring);

first-year student-athletes achieving a 3.20 mean GPA;

transfer student-athletes recording a 3.16 mean GPA;

men’s basketball, football, golf and men’s tennis all setting program records for highest team GPAs in a spring semester.

Making Georgia Tech athletics’ academic achievements even more impressive is that 80% of its student-athletes major in business (50%), engineering (18%), sciences (8%), design (2%) and computing (2%).

Fans can celebrate and support the academic success of Georgia Tech student-athletes by making a gift to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund. For more information and to make a gift online, visit atfund.org/athletics-scholarship-fund.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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