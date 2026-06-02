From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert

Yellow Jacket Fans,

As we approach the end of the 2025-26 athletics season, with just NCAA Track and Field Championships remaining after last night’s heartbreaking baseball loss, I wanted to take a moment to thank you.

What an incredible year it has been. Fueled by your unwavering support, our student-athletes across all 17 sports provided moments that reminded all of us what makes Georgia Tech special.

We are building something special on The Flats, and that is happening because of you.

The energy in our venues and the passion of our fans were impossible to miss. You showed up in record numbers, selling out 55 events. You believed. You created home-field advantages. You supported our student-athletes. You represented the Institute with pride. Every step forward we take is possible because of the commitment of Jacket Nation.

But today, I mostly want to address something I’ve heard from many of you following the earlier-than-expected conclusion of our baseball season.

As I left the stadium last night, many fans spoke about the heartbreak of another regional ending short of a super regional appearance. Twenty-one seasons of near misses can make it easy to focus on disappointment. And disappointment is understandable.

I had the opportunity to be in the locker room after the game. I saw the heartbreak. I saw the tears. But I also saw something else. I saw a group of young men who genuinely love one another, who cared deeply about Georgia Tech and who represented this Institute with tremendous pride. I saw student-athletes who came here to compete for championships and who poured everything they had into pursuing that goal. Who were back on the field hours after the season ended, still in uniform, sharing embraces, tears and quiet reflection of their love for each other and Georgia Tech, and what they achieved together.

The outcome wasn’t what any of us wanted, but the effort, commitment, character and historic achievements of this team should make every Yellow Jacket proud.

Success is rarely a straight line. You can’t advance to a super regional unless you consistently put yourself in regionals. You cannot reach the College Football Playoff without first becoming a program that wins 10 or 11 games. You cannot make a deep NCAA Tournament run without first earning your way into the tournament.

The path to championships begins with consistently giving ourselves opportunities to compete for them.

That is why we must continue investing in our programs. We must continue building resources. We must continue supporting our coaches and student-athletes. We must continue knocking on the door.

Heartbreak is part of competition. None of us enjoy it. But it’s often the fuel that drives future success.

I share your disappointment when seasons end. I also share your belief in what lies ahead.

As we look ahead, we’ll continue to need your support. The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, and sustained success requires sustained investment. Whether it’s through donating, participating in specific giving initiatives, investing in premium seating options, buying tickets and merchandise, or simply showing up and creating an incredible atmosphere, every contribution matters.

Over the past year, we’ve worked diligently to strengthen the foundation of Georgia Tech athletics. We have pursued new revenue opportunities through events, concerts, fundraising initiatives, premium experiences and strategic scheduling. We’ve focused on building the resources necessary to compete at the highest level while remaining true to who we are as an Institute. We’ve hired proven program-building, championship-caliber head coaches to lead two of our most tradition-laden programs in men’s basketball and golf. We’ve officially opened the $90 million Fanning Center to serve all of our student-athletes through sports science, strength and conditioning, sports medicine and nutrition, while also serving as a hub for our football operations.

The momentum across our athletic department is real. The foundation is stronger today than it was a year ago. Our coaches, staff, and student-athletes are committed to continuing the climb, and I know that you’re committed to continuing the climb with us.

I am more excited than ever about the future of Georgia Tech Athletics.

Thank you for believing. Thank you for investing. Thank you for showing up. Most importantly, thank you for being Jacket Nation.

Go Jackets!

Sting ‘Em,

Ryan Alpert

Vice President/Director of Athletics

Georgia Tech