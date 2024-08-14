Tech Announces Staff Updates for Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s B.J. Elder, who filled in as an assistant coach for the majority of the 2023-24 men’s basketball season, has been officially promoted to the post, while head coach Damon Stoudamire has added two new full-time members of the staff. Former Mercer head coach Greg Gary has joined the staff as quality control specialist, and Yellow Jacket Hall of Famer James Forrest will be special assistant to the head coach.

“I’m very happy for B.J. His growth as a coach on and off the floor has been tremendous. He’s a tremendous asset to the whole Georgia Tech family,” said Stoudamire, beginning his second season on The Flats. “Greg brings a wealth of experience. His knowledge on both sides of the ball will help us tremendously. James is a legend in our program, and our players will gain a lot from his experience as a player and coach. These are all solid individuals who will benefit our program in many different ways.”

Elder, 40, was a standout member of the Yellow Jackets’ 2004 NCAA runner-up team, and joined the men’s basketball staff in July of 2019 as associate director of player personnel. He was elevated to assistant coach in December 2023 for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. A veteran of 10 years in European professional basketball following his stellar Tech career, Elder came to Tech following three seasons as assistant boys’ basketball coach at Clarkston High School. He previously served as the basketball staff’s liaison with academic services, campus housing and dining, media and marketing, as well as spearheading outreach to former Tech players.

A veteran of 29 years as a coach on the Division I level, including seven years as a head coach, Gary began his duties with the Tech staff in June of 2024. Gary, 54, comes to The Flats after five seasons as the head coach at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., where the Bears won 81 games, and nine players earned all-Southern Conference honors during his tenure. He has made 16 postseason appearances as a college assistant and player, reaching the NCAA Tournament nine times. Prior to his arrival in Macon, Gary spent eight seasons working under Matt Painter at Purdue University. He helped the Boilermakers reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2019 and make back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in 2017 and 2018. Calling Purdue’s offensive sets, Gary helped Purdue lead the Big Ten Conference in scoring in two of his last three seasons with the nation’s second-most efficient offense.

Forrest has returned to The Flats following a long career involved in grassroots basketball in Atlanta. Forrest, 52, will leverage his successful Tech and professional playing career, as well as his coaching career at the grassroots level, to support the Yellow Jackets’ program on several levels, from strategies for skill development, player training and conditioning, to practice and game support, to public and community relations for the program. He founded and operated the James Forrest Sports Academy in Atlanta from 2005-24 and established the Team Forrest AAU basketball program in an effort to prepare carefully selected student-athletes athletically, academically and socially for the rigors of intercollegiate competition and for life after basketball.