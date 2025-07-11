From The Flats – A Note from Ryan Alpert

Dear Georgia Tech Community,

Thank you to everyone who has taken time to welcome my family and me into the Georgia Tech family. My wife, Rebecca, our daughters, Mary Margaret and Annie, and I could not be more excited to be a part of this special community. We’re grateful for every call, note and social media message that we have received this week, and we’re looking forward to meeting all the great people that support the Yellow Jackets.

One of the most inspiring things about being asked to serve as your athletics director is becoming a part of the unrivaled tradition of Tech athletics. Five national championships, conference titles across all sports, John Heisman, Bobby Dodd, Homer Rice, The Flats, the Ramblin’ Wreck … I could go on and on. I’m humbled by the opportunity to join you in honoring and building on these incredible traditions, which are some of the most recognized and respected in all of college sports.

I’m also incredibly excited to join the outstanding team already in place in the GTAA to collectively build on the strong foundation that they have worked hard to create, which has positioned us to compete for championships in this new era of college athletics. Thanks to great alignment in our goals and priorities, which starts at the top with President Cabrera, we are in an outstanding position to take our place as one of the nation’s top athletics programs.

I’m looking forward to connecting with each of you to share more about my vision for the future of Georgia Tech Athletics. In the weeks and months ahead, I’m excited to have meaningful conversations about how we move forward with a championship mindset, focusing on building alignment across the Institute, investing in facilities and key resources, driving financial sustainability and innovation, and embracing a people-first approach to leadership.

Of course, none of this is possible without the support of our fans, students, alumni, donors and sponsors. Whether it’s packing our venues to give us a true homefield and homecourt advantage, contributing generously to provide our student-athletes and coaches with the tools they need to succeed, or simply wearing your White and Gold with pride—everything you do helps push us closer to our championship goals. Your support fuels our progress and makes all the difference.

Thank you for your continued support and I look forward to collaborating on ways we can innovatively expand on how we provide championship resources to our student-athletes. I can’t wait to have the chance to meet all of you. Go Jackets!

Sting ‘Em,

Ryan Alpert

Director of Athletics