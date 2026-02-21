Solid Offense and a Shutout Performance from Coffield Lift Tech to 8-0 Win Over Yale

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (11-6) collected yet another shutout victory in the I-75 Tournament after downing Yale (2-7) 8-0 in five innings on Saturday evening. The Yellow Jackets enter the final game of the tournament on Sunday with a 5-0 record on the week, including three shutout wins.

QUICK HITS

Makayla Coffield made her first start of the season, fifth appearance of the season, in Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs and finished the day with her first win of the season, first career shutout, and first career complete game.

made her first start of the season, fifth appearance of the season, in Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs and finished the day with her first win of the season, first career shutout, and first career complete game. Coffield’s first complete shutout was one hit too many for a no-hitter but featured two strikeouts against 17 batters across 5.0 innings pitched.

Alyssa Willer was a problem for the Bulldogs on Saturday as she recorded a team-high three runs along with two hits, both of which were home runs.

was a problem for the Bulldogs on Saturday as she recorded a team-high three runs along with two hits, both of which were home runs. With the pair of home runs against Yale, Willer now leads Tech in home runs with five total on the season. Willer is one of seven Yellow Jackets to have recorded a home run this season, all of which have recorded at least two home runs so far. The sophomore also now leads the Jackets in runs scored (15), hits (22), RBI (21) and total bases (41).

Her Saturday performance brings Willer to team-high seven multi-hit games as well as a team-high seven multi-RBI games.

Reese Hunter currently holds Tech’s longest reached safely streak with an active 11-game streak, just two games shy of the longest safely reach streak of the season of 13 games, set by Willer.

currently holds Tech’s longest reached safely streak with an active 11-game streak, just two games shy of the longest safely reach streak of the season of 13 games, set by Willer. Six players contributed to Tech’s eight hits, with Willer and Gracyn Tucker leading the group with two hits respectively.

leading the group with two hits respectively. Tech is currently on its longest win streak of the season after winning the first five games of the I-75 Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets played Saturday’s game in front of the fourth sold out crowd so far this season. At home, Tech boasts a 10-2 record so far this season with its only home losses at the moment being to No. 16 Alabama. Of its 10 home wins so far, six of the Yellow Jackets’ home wins have been earned after less than seven innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In her ninth game as the leadoff batter, Willer stepped up and slammed a home run over left field off a full count to get Tech on the board early.

In her second at bat in the third inning, Willer hit her second home run of the game this time over right field off a 2-2 count.

Hunter kept Tech’s offense going in the third as her single was enough to send both Tucker and Addison Leschber safely home, extending the Jackets’ lead to four runs. Holly Medina added another three runs to the board in the third with her third double in two games.

safely home, extending the Jackets’ lead to four runs. Holly Medina added another three runs to the board in the third with her third double in two games. Willer scored Tech’s final run of the game after walking to first, stealing second, and being sent home from second via a Tucker single to center field.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will conclude the I-75 Tournament on Sunday afternoon in one final game against Purdue at noon. The final game of the tournament can be streamed on ACCNX.

