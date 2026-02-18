Softball’s Annual I-75 Tournament Set to Start Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (6-6) returns from Gainesville, Fla. to serve as co-hosts with Georgia State (5-5) for the annual I-75 Tournament in Atlanta, Ga. The Yellow Jackets are set to host the College of Charleston (7-4), Georgia State, Purdue (6-3), and Yale (1-4) at Mewborn Field Feb. 19-22.

I-75 Tournament Full Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 19

Game 1: College of Charleston vs. Georgia Tech | 1 pm | Live Stats | TV: ACCNX

Game 2: Georgia State vs. Georgia Tech | 3:30 pm | Live Stats | TV: ACCNX

Friday, Feb. 20

Game 3: College of Charleston vs. Purdue | 11 am | Live Stats

Game 4: Purdue vs. Georgia Tech | 1:30 pm | Live Stats | TV: ACCNX

Game 5: College of Charleston vs. Georgia Tech | 4 pm | Live Stats | TV: ACCNX

Saturday, Feb. 21

Game 6: Yale vs. College of Charleston | 11 am | Live Stats

Game 7: Purdue vs. College of Charleston | 1:30 pm | Live Stats

Game 8: Yale vs. Georgia Tech | 4 pm | Live Stats | TV: ACCNX

Sunday, Feb. 22

Game 9: Purdue vs. Georgia Tech | 12 pm | Live Stats | TV: ACCNX

TV

All Georgia Tech games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck for all four days of the I-75 Tournament with fans being able to start parking twos hours prior to first pitch on each day of the tournament.

Storylines

Georgia Tech softball most recently traveled to Gainesville, Fla. for its first road contests of the season.

Alyssa Willer was nothing short of exceptional last week as she led the team offensively in every category with five runs, 12 hits, two doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI, 23 total bases, a .571 batting average and a .640 slugging percentage.

Addison Leschber saw home runs in back-to-back games after slamming one in Tech’s 10-1 win over Marshall as well as one in Tech’s 5-1 loss to No. 5 Florida.

Gracyn Tucker currently leads Tech in home runs with four while Leschber and Willer sit just behind her with three each.

With a combined 17 home runs so far this season, Tech softball is currently ranked 13 th nationally. The Jackets are also ranked 27 th nationally for home runs per game (1.5).

nationally. The Jackets are also ranked 27 nationally for home runs per game (1.5). In Sunday’s rematch against No. 5 Florida, Tech turned its fifth double play of the season, good enough for a 25 th- place national ranking. Tech’s third baseman Tucker leads the team in double plays turned with four while first baseman Leschber is just behind her with three.

place national ranking. Tech’s third baseman Tucker leads the team in double plays turned with four while first baseman Leschber is just behind her with three. The Yellow Jackets have now competed in four-ranked match ups in just the first two weeks of the 2026 season after most recently playing No. 5 Florida in a pair of games at the Florida Classic.

Series Notes

Tech is tied 1-1 in the overall series against the College of Charleston and will take on the Cougars for the very first time at Mewborn.

It’s been over 25 years since Tech last played the College of Charleston with the last meeting being back in the 2000 season.

Tech leads the overall series against cross town opponent Georgia State, 56-25. While hosting the Panthers, the Yellow Jackets hold a 28-9 winning record.

The Yellow Jackets have taken nine consecutive games against the Panthers entering Thursday’s showdown.

Against the Big Ten Boilermakers, Tech trails the overall series 3-1. Friday’s meeting will be the first in a decade with the last being back in February of 2016 at Mewborn Field.

Saturday will see the first ever meeting between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Yale Bulldogs.

Full Steam Ahead

