Softball Sweeps Notre Dame For the First Time in Program History

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (15-7, 3-0 ACC) made program history as its 8-5 win on Sunday over Notre Dame (7-12, 0-3 ACC) not only marked Tech’s first ACC series sweep of the season, but also the Yellow Jackets’ first ever series sweep over the Fighting Irish.

QUICK HITS

Madalyn Johnson made her 10 th start of the season, 13 th appearance of the season, on Sunday against Notre Dame and collected her seventh win of the season.

made her 10 start of the season, 13 appearance of the season, on Sunday against Notre Dame and collected her seventh win of the season. Johnson recorded two strikeouts across 5.0 total innings pitched to earn her second straight ACC win.

In her last seven outings, Johnson has only seen one loss which was to No. 19 ranked Mississippi State.

Kenley Hilleary made her ninth appearance, seventh relief appearance, in the sixth inning and recorded two strikeouts across her 1.0 innings of work. Hilleary was relieved by Sydnie Watts in her fifth appearance of the season. Watts’ third relief appearance of the season saw her face four batters before closing the game.

made her ninth appearance, seventh relief appearance, in the sixth inning and recorded two strikeouts across her 1.0 innings of work. Hilleary was relieved by in her fifth appearance of the season. Watts’ third relief appearance of the season saw her face four batters before closing the game. Gracyn Tucker, Reese Hunter, and Paige Vukadinovich led Tech offensively with two runs each. Vukadinovich leads the team in multi-run games with five while Tucker now has four and Hunter has two.

and led Tech offensively with two runs each. Vukadinovich leads the team in multi-run games with five while Tucker now has four and Hunter has two. Tucker led the team in hits with three, bringing her to seven multi-hit games this season. Hunter recorded two hits as did Vukadinovich and Holly Medina .

. Hunter finished Sunday’s game tying her season high RBI with three, bringing her to four multi-RBI games this season.

Hunter’s sixth inning home run gave the Yellow Jackets the late offensive push and tied her for the second most home runs this season with Tucker (5), both of which sit just behind Willer who has six.

Medina continues to hold Tech’s longest actively safely reached streak of 13 games which ties Willer’s 13-game streak set earlier this season. Tucker continues to extend her hitting streak which is now at a season high 10 games.

Abby McKinnis made her 12 th appearance of the season as a pinch runner and went on to score her fifth run of the season.

made her 12 appearance of the season as a pinch runner and went on to score her fifth run of the season. Of the six ACC schools that began conference play this week, Tech is the only school that finished the week undefeated in conference play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Notre Dame recorded its first runs of the game in the first inning with a triple to center field that sent two runs home.

Tech quickly responded with three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first, starting with a single to center field from Medina that advanced Tucker home form third. Another single this time from Madi Duffel down the left field line proved to be enough to send both Hunter and Addison Leschber home safely.

home safely. After forcing Notre Dame to go three up, three down in the top of the second, Tech added another run to the board yet again with a single, courtesy of Tucker, that advanced Vukadinovich home for the first time on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish were able to stack one run in the fifth and sixth respectively on a combined four hits to tie things up.

In the sixth, Tucker would once again come in clutch as her single provided enough time for Vukadinovich to get home to score what would go on to be the game winning run. Hunter quickly put some distance between the Yellow Jackets and the Fighting Irish with a home run that brought pinch runner McKinnis and Tucker home with her.

Notre Dame recorded one final run off a solo home run deep over center field which was followed by back-to-back ground outs to finish the game.

