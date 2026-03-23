Softball Set to Host Back-to-Back Midweek Games Before Trip to Louisville

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (17-17, 5-7 ACC) prepares for a busy week featuring mid-week games against both West Georgia (11-21, 3-3 ASUN) and Georgia State (19-14, 1-5 SBC) before hitting the road for Louisville, KY to take on the Cardinals (25-7, 3-3 ACC).

This Week’s Game Information

Tuesday vs. West Georgia | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Wednesday vs. Georgia State | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Friday at Louisville | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Saturday at Louisville | 1 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Sunday at Louisville | 12 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck with fans being able to start parking two hours prior to first pitch. Be advised, fans parking on Fowler Street or 8th Street may be subject to ticketing.

Storylines

Tech enters the week with a 17-17 overall record, 5-7 ACC record, after dropping its closest series of the season with No. 20 Duke.

Against the ranked Blue Devils, the Yellow Jackets dropped Friday’s game by one run (14-13), Saturday’s game (6-5), and Sunday’s game (4-2) with just one hit making the difference in the final game of the series.

Addison Leschber was by far the most dangerous player of the series offensively as she went 4-9 with four home runs, five RBI, and 16 total bases.

was by far the most dangerous player of the series offensively as she went 4-9 with four home runs, five RBI, and 16 total bases. Leschber not only continues to lead Tech in home runs this season but also surpassed her previous career high for home runs in a season. Leschber’s previous high of eight home runs was set in 2025 during her first year as a Yellow Jacket.

Madalyn Johnson made her 17 th start of the season, 22 nd appearance of the season, on Sunday afternoon and recorded three strikeouts across her 4.0 innings pitched.

made her 17 start of the season, 22 appearance of the season, on Sunday afternoon and recorded three strikeouts across her 4.0 innings pitched. Kenley Hilleary made her 17 th relief appearance, 19 th appearance of the season, and struck out three of nine batters faced. With Hilleary in the circle, Tech was able get the final three outs of the fifth inning before forcing Duke to go three up, three down through both the sixth and seventh innings.

made her 17 relief appearance, 19 appearance of the season, and struck out three of nine batters faced. With Hilleary in the circle, Tech was able get the final three outs of the fifth inning before forcing Duke to go three up, three down through both the sixth and seventh innings. Sunday’s appearance marked Hilleary’s sixth appearance in each of Tech’s last six games.

Hilleary led Tech’s pitching staff through the series with three appearances and eight combined strikeouts across 8.0 innings. Johnson also finished the series against No. 20 Duke with 8.0 inning pitched under her belt along with two starts and four strikeouts.

The senior leads Tech’s pitchers with a 2.87 ERA accompanied by 36 strikeouts across 46.1 innings pitched.

Johnson leads the Yellow Jackets in the circle as far as wins (8), total strikeouts (80), and innings pitched (95.1).

Tech has recorded a home run in 22 of its 34 total games so far this season. Of those 22 games, the Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in 14 games.

Storylines

Against West Georgia, the Yellow Jackets trail the overall series, 6-3, and sits with a 2-2 record at home against the Wolves.

The last meeting between Tech and UWG was back in 1988 when the Yellow Jackets took the 1-0 win.

Tech leads the overall series against Georgia State, 56-25, including a 28-9 winning record while playing at Mewborn Field on The Flats.

The hosting Jackets enter the Wednesday night contest on a nine-game win streak against the Panthers, with their last loss being in the 2018 season. The nine-game win streak includes three run-rule victories (8-0, 5 inn. in 2021; 9-1, 5 inn. in 2022; and 10-1, 5 inn. in 2023).

Tech trails the overall series with Louisville, 13-7, despite owning the most recent meeting in 2024, which resulted in a 5-3 win after nine innings.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.