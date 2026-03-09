Softball Hosts UAB for Midweek Meeting Ahead of No. 20 UVA Series

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (16-10, 4-2 ACC) returns home to host the UAB Blazers (11-13, 0-3 American) in a midweek clash before heading back out on the road to take on No. 20 Virginia (22-2, 2-1 ACC).

Game Information

Tuesday vs. UAB | 6 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Live Stats

New to Mewborn Field for this season is Softball Bingo & Beer on Tuesday nights (featuring $3 beer)! Fans can enjoy watching Tech softball in action while playing in-game bingo and taking advantage of the latest deal at concessions. Tech softball is dedicating Tuesday’s game to mental health awareness and can be seen wearing mental health bracelets throughout the game. Giveaways include Mental Health Awareness bracelets for fans and softball wristbands for students.

Storylines

Tech finished its week last week in Clemson, S.C. and collected its first ever win over the No. 25 Clemson Tigers on Sunday.

The Sunday win marked Madalyn Johnson’s third ACC win of the season as well as Kenley Hilleary’s first save of the season.

Reese Hunter was once again one of Tech’s most successful players on offense last week as she led the team with a .462 batting average, three runs, six hits, one triple, one home run, two RBI, and 11 total bases.

This season’s home run leader, Alyssa Willer slammed another one out of the park against the Tigers on Friday night, bringing her to seven home runs.

Her home run in game one of the series against Clemson ties her season total from her freshman campaign in 2025 just 26 games into the 2026 season.

Jayden Gailey hit not only her fifth home run of the season on Sunday, but ultimately delivered Tech the 4-2 win over Clemson after the bomb over center field broke the 2-2 tied score in the sixth.

With her one hit on Sunday, Willer extended her reached safely streak after getting on base in each of the last 12 games, just one games shy from tying her longest safely reached streak of the season of 13 games. Out of 26 games played this season, Willer has safely reached in 25 games, the most of any Yellow Jacket.

The Sunday win against No. 25 Clemson was the Yellow Jackets’ first ranked win since defeating No. 15 Oklahoma State 6-4 in March of the 2025 season.

Tech’s road win over No. 25 Clemson is also the Yellow Jackets’ first ranked road win since defeating No. 25 Notre Dame 9-8 in April of the 2022 season.

Tech has recorded at least one home run in 17 of its 26 total games played so far this season. Of those 17 games, 11 games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting at least one home run.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against UAB, 5-1. Despite the series only seeing six meetings between the Yellow Jackets and the Blazers, the series dates back to the 2005 season.

The Yellow Jackets hold a 2-1 record when hosting the Blazers, with their most recent meeting at Mewborn ending in a 5-3 eight-inning win for Tech on the road.

Tech hasn’t hosted UAB since its 9-3 loss during the 2020 season.

In the series, Tech has outscored UAB 36-16 with three of its victories being shutouts.

Full Steam Ahead

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.