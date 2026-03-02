Softball Hosts Troy Ahead of ACC Road Contests

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (15-7, 3-0 ACC) is set to host the Troy Trojans (12-6, 0-0 SBC) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. before hitting the road for its first conference road test of the season against Clemson (RV) March 6-8.

Game Information

Tuesday vs. Troy | 5 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Stat Link

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck with fans being able to start parking two hours prior to first pitch. Be advised, fans parking on Fowler Street or 8th Street may be subject to ticketing.

Storylines

Tech enters the midweek contest against Troy coming off a 3-1 week which saw the Yellow Jackets come up short against No. 19 Mississippi State on Wednesday before collecting its first ACC series win of the season.

Tech took the series on Saturday as Holly Medina walked it off for the first time this season before making program history after the 8-5 Sunday victory gave the Yellow Jackets their first ever series sweep against Notre Dame.

The Yellow Jackets offense was a force to be reckoned with this week with Medina leading the pack with a .538 batting average along with a team high seven hits, two doubles, three RBI, nine total bases, and two stolen bases.

Reese Hunter was nothing short of exceptional at the plat as she finished the week with four runs, five hits, one double, two home runs, seven RBI and 12 total bases. Gracyn Tucker posted similar numbers as she finished the week with four runs, six hits, one home run, three RBI, and nine total bases.

was nothing short of exceptional at the plat as she finished the week with four runs, five hits, one double, two home runs, seven RBI and 12 total bases. Gracyn Tucker posted similar numbers as she finished the week with four runs, six hits, one home run, three RBI, and nine total bases. Madalyn Johnson had another solid week coming off her ACC Pitcher of the Week honor as she went 2-1, all three of which were complete games, recording a combined 15 strikeouts across a total 17.0 innings pitched.

had another solid week coming off her ACC Pitcher of the Week honor as she went 2-1, all three of which were complete games, recording a combined 15 strikeouts across a total 17.0 innings pitched. Kenley Hilleary made her eighth appearance of the season on Saturday in relief of Katie Cunane . The senior was able to strikeout four batters out of 12 faced and collected her first win as a Yellow Jacket after 3.1 innings of work where she surrendered no runs.

made her eighth appearance of the season on Saturday in relief of . The senior was able to strikeout four batters out of 12 faced and collected her first win as a Yellow Jacket after 3.1 innings of work where she surrendered no runs. Of the six ACC schools that began conference play last week, Tech was the only school that finished the week undefeated in conference play.

Tech has recorded at least one home run in 15 of its 22 total games played so far this season. Of those 15 games, 10 games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting at least one home run.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against Troy, 18-15, but holds an 8-7 losing record when playing on its home turf.

The Yellow Jackets have seen wins in the last four straight games against the Trojans including a 6-0 sweep in 2023 and an 8-0 sweep in the most recent meeting in the 2025 season.

The last time Tech dropped a home game to Troy was back in 2007 with a 4-2 finish.

In the last outing against the Trojans, Willer had a break out performance that solidified her place in Tech’s starting lineup as she went 3-3 with one run, two doubles, five RBI and one put out.

Full Steam Ahead

