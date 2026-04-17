Softball Falls 10–2 in Series Opener at No. 10 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA. – Georgia Tech softball (27-23, 8-11 ACC) began its final ACC road series of the regular season against No. 10 Virginia Tech (38-6, 12-4 ACC) with a 10-2 loss on Friday night.

QUICK HITS

Madalyn Johnson made her 26 th start, 32 nd appearance of the season, on Friday to open the series with the Hokies. Johnson went on record one strikeout against 17 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched.

made her 26 start, 32 appearance of the season, on Friday to open the series with the Hokies. Johnson went on record one strikeout against 17 batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched. Of her 32 total appearances, and 26 starts, Johnson has pitched a combined 140.2 innings, earned 13 wins, and thrown six shutouts in 10 complete games.

Makayla Coffield made her 16 th relief appearance, 18 th appearance of the season, in game one on Friday night. The leftie faced 12 batters across 2.2 innings of work.

made her 16 relief appearance, 18 appearance of the season, in game one on Friday night. The leftie faced 12 batters across 2.2 innings of work. Alyssa Willer and Emma Simon were responsible for Georgia Tech’s two runs scored on Friday. Willer continues to lead the group in runs this season with 49 while Simon has 25.

and were responsible for Georgia Tech’s two runs scored on Friday. Willer continues to lead the group in runs this season with 49 while Simon has 25. Willer finished the day with one run, one hit, and one RBI bringing her to 59 hits and 48 RBI this season.

Reese Hunter led the team in hits in game one. With her pair of hits on Friday, Hunter sits with 16 multi-hit games this season, the second most on the team behind Willer who has 17.

led the team in hits in game one. With her pair of hits on Friday, Hunter sits with 16 multi-hit games this season, the second most on the team behind Willer who has 17. Holly Medina was exceptional in the outfield as she had five putouts and one robbed home run.

was exceptional in the outfield as she had five putouts and one robbed home run. Medina sits with the Yellow Jackets’ longest active reached safely streak after safely getting on base in each of the last eight games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech got on the board first as Willer safely reached from third off a bases loaded situation that also saw Virginia Tech turn a double play.

Virginia Tech responded with a three-RBI home run over right field in the bottom half of the inning.

Both teams went scoreless through the second inning before the Hokies added another four runs on three hits and one error in the bottom of the third.

Georgia Tech was able to chip away at Virginia Tech’s lead in the top of the fifth as Simon safely made it home while Willer grounded out to the Hokies short stop. The Yellow Jackets went on to hold off the Hokies’ offense in the bottom of the fifth.

Game one came to a close as two runs came across for the Hokies with a home run over left center in the bottom of the sixth.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain in Blacksburg, Va. to continue to take on No. 10 Virginia Tech April 18 and 19. Saturday’s game can be streamed on ACCN while Sunday can be watched via ACCNX.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.