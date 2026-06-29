Coach Morales Adds Assistant Coach Myers to Softball Staff

The three-time All-Sun Belt and two-time NFCA All-Region shortstop and former Chicago Bandit will take over as the Yellow Jackets recruiting coordinator as well as assist with Tech softball’s offense and overall development as a program. Myers brings a wealth of experience and knowledge across the collegiate, international and professional levels.

Myers comes to The Flats after most recently serving as the University of Memphis hitting coach. Through the 2025 season with the Tigers, Myers helped the program increase its batting average, home runs in a single season, and both its runs scored and RBI by more than double. While at Memphis, Myers was directly responsible for recruiting, community services, home tournament organization, schedule creation, and all inventory of equipment and gear.

During her season at Campbell in 2024, Myers helped engineer one of the nation’s most improved offenses as the Camels posted significant gains across nearly every major offensive category. Under her guidance, Campbell raised its team batting average from .207 to .266 while increasing its home run total from 16 to 25, runs scored from 103 to 257 and RBIs from 97 to 208. The Camels also finished among the national leaders in several offensive categories, including doubles, triples, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, total hits and total bases, while ranking among the top 10 nationally in double plays turned. In addition to serving as the team’s hitting and defensive coach, Myers coordinated recruiting efforts, managed official and unofficial visits, oversaw equipment and apparel inventories, organized the team’s fall and spring schedules and assisted with day-to-day program operations.

Myers began her professional career in 2013 with the Chicago Bandits of National Pro Fastpitch before playing with the Akron Racers in 2014. Myers was named the NPF Offensive Player of the Year with the Racers after leading the league in RBI (43) and slugging percentage (.599). The following season, Myers once again led the league in RBI while ranking second in slugging, on-base percentage, and home runs. In 2016, Myers was selected to the All-NPF Team once again while ranking first in doubles, second in on-base percentage, third in batting average, fourth in slugging and fifth in runs scored. In her final NPF season in 2017, Myers helped the Scrap Yard Dawgs, a franchise based just outside of Houston, to a league title.

Following her collegiate career, Myers served as a graduate assistant coach at Louisiana in 2015 before serving as a hitting coach at George Washington in 2016. While at George Washington, the Colonials ranked second nationally in triples and in the top 25 of the NCAA in doubles. Myers also coached the Scrap Yard Internationals Travel Team for nearly three years. She recently served two seasons as an assistant coach at Coppin State from 2020-21.

As an undergraduate, Myers was a three-time All-Sun Belt and two-time NFCA All-Region shortstop during her career at Louisiana from 2010-13. As a true freshman she started 60 games and earned all-tournament honors after helping the Cajuns to an NCAA Super Regionals appearance. In her sophomore season she reached base in 58 of 62 games and scored 77 runs to tie a then-UL and Sun Belt single-season record. Myers was named an All-American her junior season after leading the country with 83 runs scored and totaling a career-best 13 homers, including four grand slams which marked the third-most in NCAA single-season history at the time. Upon graduation she set the Louisiana all-time record for runs scored with 243.

Renewing and Purchasing Tickets

Renew or purchase your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket

Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program

Tech fans will see the return of the Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program. Fans are able purchase and donate a 2027 season ticket for a military member or first responder at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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