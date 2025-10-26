Softball Cancels Final Fall Ball Game

THE FLATS – Head coach Aileen Morales and the Georgia Tech softball staff saw the 2025 fall ball slate come to an end as the program cancelled its final game set for Monday night against Kennesaw State due to storms on The Flats.

Tech softball is set to return a core group for the 2026 season including infielders Gracyn Tucker and Addison Leschber along with outfielders Alyssa Willer and Paige Vukadinovich. In the circle, Tech fans can anticipate seeing the return of Makayla Coffield and Sydnie Watts as well as Reese Hunter behind the plate. The Jackets return to play following the 2025 season where Tech had three top 25 wins, including its first top 15 win since 2012, and punched its ticket to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2022.

The 2026 season will see 14 new Yellow Jackets in action, 10 of which are true freshmen and three of which transferred to The Flats.

Season tickets for Tech softball's upcoming 2026 season can be purchased now!

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

