Softball Announces Sixth Sold Out Game of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (17-13, 5-4 ACC) announced its sixth sold out game of the season on Tuesday morning after fans cleared the box office for Tech’s Saturday April 25 game against No. 10 Florida State.

Mewborn Field’s most recent sold out crowd was during Tech’s ACC opener against Notre Dame. Tech family, friends, fans, and alumni flooded the stands and watched Tech not only

claim its first series win against Notre Dame since 2017 with a 4-3 walk off win but saw the Yellow Jackets first ever series sweep over the Fighting Irish.

Fans are still able to purchase tickets for Saturday’s contest through SeatGeek. A limited number of tickets remain for Tech’s Friday and Sunday games against the ranked Seminoles. The three-game series will feature a Senior Weekend celebration and close out the regular season

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The Yellow Jackets will remain on the road but come closer to home to take on No. 13 Georgia in Athens on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tech will then return home to host No. 25 Duke in a three-game series March 20-22.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.