Six Named to MLB Spring Breakout Showcase

The inaugural event is a series of 16 exhibition games to be played between teams comprised of each MLB organization’s top prospects at Grapefruit and Cactus league stadiums during Spring Training that showcases the current stars of Minor League Baseball.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball had six former Yellow Jackets named to teams in the Major League Baseball Spring Breakout from March 14-17, the MLB announced this week.

ProJackets on MLB Spring Breakout Rosters:

Luke Waddell (Atlanta Braves)

Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay Rays)

Kristian Campbell (Boston Red Sox)

Brant Hurter (Detroit Tigers)

Kevin Parada (New York Mets)

Tres Gonzalez (Pittsburgh Pirates)

All Spring Breakout games will be held between March 14-17 across the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues and all 16 will be broadcast through MLB.com, MLB Network or regional sports networks. Former Yellow Jackets schedule is below:

Thursday, March 14

Orioles @ Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT* (MLBN, MLBD, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN+)

Friday, March 15

Nationals @ Mets, 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT* (MLBD, SNY, Nats.com audio, ESPN+)

Saturday, March 16

Braves @ Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT (MLBN, MLBD, NESN, Red Sox Radio, SXM App, ESPN+)

Phillies @ Tigers, 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT (MLBD, Tigers.TV, Phillies radio, ESPN+)

Rays @ Twins, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT* (MLBD, Bally Sports Sun, Rays audio webcast, ESPN+)

* — paired with Major League game as traditional doubleheader

