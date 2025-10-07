Single-Game Women’s Basketball Tickets On Sale

THE FLATS – A new era of Georgia Tech women’s basketball is on the horizon under first-year head coach Karen Blair, and fans won’t want to miss any of the action. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 women’s basketball season are on sale now.

Single-game ticket options:

Adult – $15 for reserved; $10 for general admission

Youth (ages 18 and under) – $10 for reserved; $8 for general admission

Senior (ages 55 and over) – $10 for reserved; $8 for general admission

Groups (10 or more) – $5

Georgia Tech faculty and staff, and current season ticket holders, receive a discounted price of $10 for adult for reserved seats and $5 for general admission.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-888-TECHTIX or visiting ramblinwreck.com.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the Yellow Jackets in action this season on Nov. 6 when Radford officially tips-off the 2025-26 regular season with Tech’s annual “Education Game.” Radford opens a five-game season-opening homestand before the Jackets make their first true road trip to Georgia on Nov. 23. Tech’s 16-game home slate features nine Atlantic Coast Conference games, including Notre Dame, Clemson, North Carolina, Boston College, California, Stanford, Louisville and Miami.

PURCHASE VIDEOBOARD MESSAGES

Georgia Tech fans can receive a unique experience through purchasing a videoboard message to be shown at halftime during a home contest at McCamish Pavilion. A maximum of 10 slots are available per game with messages limited to 100 characters, and can be purchased for just $30. The deadline to purchase a videoboard message is five days prior to the contest. Georgia Tech Athletics reserves the right to cancel and refund any submissions deemed not appropriate. Videoboard messages are not available for prospective student-athletes in grades 9-12.