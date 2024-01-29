Single-Game Tickets On Sale for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

Since moving to a weekend series in 2020, Georgia Tech’s home matchup against archrival Georgia has been a sold-out affair, so fans should act fast in securing their seats by purchasing season tickets or single-game tickets HERE!

THE FLATS – Almost two weeks out from Opening Day, Georgia Tech baseball announced today that fans can now purchase single-game tickets for all games, including Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, presented by Invesco QQQ, on Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

2024 Baseball Ticketing Options:

Single-Game Tickets:

Pick and Choose: Single-game tickets allow fans throughout the year to choose on a game-by-game basis which contests they’d like to attend.

Single-game tickets allow fans throughout the year to choose on a game-by-game basis which contests they’d like to attend. Champions Hall Access Add-On: Fans have the ability to experience all of the amenities of Champions Hall club area (including food and drink), while keeping your seat(s) in the lower bowl by adding premium Champions Hall access to their seat as an add-on.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing Begins At:

Seating Price* Chairback w/ Champions Hall Access $55 Chairback $15 Bench Adult $10 Bench Senior/Youth $8 Group (10+ tickets) $5

* Georgia Tech Athletics Association reserves the right to adjust pricing for premium matchups

ACC Saturday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park!

Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting five (5) games for just $65.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 35th NCAA Regional berth.

Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 35th NCAA Regional berth. Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175!

Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175! Priority Parking: Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season!

Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season! Champions Hall Add-On: Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today!

Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today! Postseason Priority: By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE.

By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE. Friends & Family Discount: Season-ticket members can add on tickets for family and friends for just $5!

The Yellow Jackets reloaded their roster this offseason, bringing in a whopping 26 newcomers to bolster a veteran core that returns for the 2024 season. The newcomers are highlighted by 14 transfers and a freshman recruiting class that has been ranked as high as No. 5 nationally.

2024 Schedule Highlights:

Hosts five Atlantic Coast Conference series, including NCAA Regional participants NC State, Boston College, Miami and Duke;

Plays eight teams overall who made the NCAA Tournament field in 2023 (NC State, Boston College, Miami, Duke, Auburn, Clemson, Virginia, and North Carolina);

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate: The Yellow Jackets will look to win their third series in the last four years against archrival Georgia. Georgia Tech will play host Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m., UGA will then host the Saturday, March 2 matchup (2 p.m.) before the series shifts on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. for the 21st annual Spring Baseball Classic at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta;

Also hosts in-state foes Georgia State (Feb. 27), Georgia Southern (April 9), Kennesaw State (April 23) and Mercer (May 14);

Plays six teams ranked in the top-25 RPI last season and 10 teams ranked in the top-50, including seven top-50 teams at home.

