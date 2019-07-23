Single-Game Football Tickets Go On Sale July 31

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for each of Georgia Tech’s first six home games of the 2019 season will go on sale on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 a.m.

The six games that will go on sale on a single-game basis on July 31 include Sept. 7 vs. South Florida (Whiteout), Sept. 14 vs. The Citadel, Oct. 5 vs. North Carolina (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame Weekend), Nov. 2 vs. Pitt (Homecoming), Nov. 16 vs. Virginia Tech (Heroes Day) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State. Single-game tickets for the regular-season finale against archrival Georgia on Nov. 30 will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 9.

Single-game tickets can be purchased online at ramblinwreck.com, by phone at 1-888-TECHTIX or in person at the Bobby Dodd Stadium ticket office (located on the north end of the stadium on Bobby Dodd Way).

SINGLE-GAME PRESALE

Beginning immediately, fans can register for a single-game tickets presale that will allow them to purchase tickets for the first six home games of the season on Friday, July 26 and for the regular-season finale vs. Georgia on Thursday, Sept. 5. Click HERE to register for the presale for FREE – all registrants will be emailed a link to access each presale.

SEASON TICKETS/STINGER MOBILE PASSES

Tickets for all seven home games are currently on sale as part of Georgia Tech’s season-ticket package and Stinger Mobile Passes. Thanks to the excitement surrounding new head coach Geoff Collins and the great value of 2019 season tickets (reserved seats for seven home games – including the regular-season finale vs. UGA – beginning at $219 and Stinger Mobile Passes starting at just $149), Georgia Tech has already sold more season tickets than it did for all of 2018. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

In order to offer season-ticket members the best value for their investments, season tickets and Stinger Mobile Passes are the ONLY way to guarantee seats for the 2019 version of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus Georgia prior to single-game tickets going on sale, as Georgia Tech will not sell mini-season packages inclusive of the UGA contest in 2019.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.