Signing Day Central
Baseball
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|B/T
|Hometown
|High School
|Isaiah Galason
|INF
|5-11
|183
|R/R
|Kathleen, GA
|Houston County
|Reid Gainous
|RHP
|6-1
|190
|R/R
|Cairo, GA
|Thomas County Central
Golf
|Name
|Hometown
|High School
|Patmon Malcom
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|Rivers Academy
|Brody McQueen
|Marietta, Ga.
|Mount Paran Christian School
Men’s Basketball
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Hometown
|High School
Women’s Basketball
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Hometown
|High School
Softball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Hometown
| High School
|Jordyn Lewis
|INF
|5’5
|Dacula, Ga.
|Archer
|Abby Dunstan
|C
|5’9
|New Tripoli, Pa.
|Northwestern Leigh
|Molly McAnally
|UTL
|5’8
|Northbrook, Ill.
|Glenbrook North
|Donee Morain
|INF
|5’5
|Covington, Ga.
|Eastside
|Shaniyah Gibson
|RHP
|5’3
|Byron, Ga.
|Peach County
|Summer Castorri
|UTL
|5’8
|Buford, Ga.
|Buford
|Katie Norgard
|INF
|5’8
|Hartselle, Ala.
|Hartselle
Men’s Tennis
|Name
|Hometown
|Career-High Rankings
|Mason Taube
|Sandy Springs, Ga.
|#218 (Junior)
Women’s Tennis
|Name
|Hometown
|Career-High Rankings
Volleyball
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Riley Bethea
|MB
|6’2
|McDonough, Ga.
|Union Grove
Swimming & Diving
|Name
|Events
|Hometown
|High School/Club Team
|Julia Pou
|Backstroke, IM
|Johns Creek, Ga.
|Johns Creek HS/Dynamo Swim Club
|Betsy Parker
|Diving
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Atlanta Diving Association
|Leo Verschooten
|Freestyle, Butterfly
|Zug, Switzerland
|Schwimmverein Baar
|Kerem İlyem
|Breaststroke, IM
|Istanbul, Türkiye
|Galatasaray Swimming
|Yahav Halag
|Backstroke, Butterfly, IM
|Kiryat Ono, Israel
|Maccabi A.S Ramat Hasharon
XC/Track & Field
|Name
|Event
|Hometown
|High School/Club Team
|Addy Elwell
|Distance
|Melbourne, Fla.
|Viera HS