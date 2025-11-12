Signing Day Central

Open search form
THE FLATS — Wednesday, Nov. 12 is National Signing Day, the first opportunity for student-athletes in sports except football to sign Grant-in-Aid forms to attend Georgia Tech beginning in 2026.

The lists below will be updated throughout the day as the signed GIAs roll in.

Baseball | Golf | Men’s Basketball | Women’s Basketball | Softball | Men’s Tennis | Women’s Tennis | Volleyball | Swimming & Diving | XC/Track & Field

Baseball

NamePos.HeightWeightB/THometownHigh School
Isaiah GalasonINF5-11183R/RKathleen, GAHouston County
Reid GainousRHP6-1190R/RCairo, GAThomas County Central

Golf

NameHometownHigh School
Patmon MalcomAlpharetta, Ga.Rivers Academy
Brody McQueenMarietta, Ga.Mount Paran Christian School

Men’s Basketball

NamePositionHeightHometownHigh School

Women’s Basketball

NamePositionHeightHometownHigh School

Softball

NamePos.Ht.Hometown High School
Jordyn LewisINF5’5Dacula, Ga.Archer
Abby DunstanC5’9New Tripoli, Pa.Northwestern Leigh
Molly McAnallyUTL5’8Northbrook, Ill.Glenbrook North
Donee MorainINF5’5Covington, Ga.Eastside
Shaniyah GibsonRHP5’3Byron, Ga.Peach County
Summer CastorriUTL5’8Buford, Ga.Buford
Katie NorgardINF5’8Hartselle, Ala.Hartselle

Men’s Tennis

NameHometownCareer-High Rankings
Mason TaubeSandy Springs, Ga.#218 (Junior)

Women’s Tennis

NameHometownCareer-High Rankings

Volleyball

NamePos.Ht.HometownPrevious School
Riley BetheaMB6’2McDonough, Ga.Union Grove

Swimming & Diving

NameEventsHometownHigh School/Club Team
Julia PouBackstroke, IMJohns Creek, Ga.Johns Creek HS/Dynamo Swim Club
Betsy ParkerDivingAtlanta, Ga.Atlanta Diving Association
Leo VerschootenFreestyle, ButterflyZug, SwitzerlandSchwimmverein Baar
Kerem İlyemBreaststroke, IMIstanbul, TürkiyeGalatasaray Swimming
Yahav HalagBackstroke, Butterfly, IMKiryat Ono, IsraelMaccabi A.S Ramat Hasharon

XC/Track & Field

NameEventHometownHigh School/Club Team
Addy ElwellDistanceMelbourne, Fla.Viera HS

