Short-Handed Tech Drops Game 2, Finale Suspended

Game 2 Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball dropped the second game of the series, 11-3 to No. 10 Florida State on Friday afternoon in the first of a scheduled doubleheader before rain and lightning suspended the series finale with Tech trailing 7-6 in the seventh inning. The finale will continue on Saturday at 2 p.m.

In Game 2, the Yellow Jackets (30-21, 14-15 ACC) had the game tied 1-1 until the third inning the 10th-ranked Seminoles (39-13, 17-11 ACC) scored eight to take a commanding lead. Tech would continue to fight as John Giesler would drive in his second RBI in the fifth before Demitri Diamant launched his first career home run in the six.

The Jackets continue to be without the full services of Payton Green and Trey Yunger. At the plate overall, Giesler, Matthew Ellis and Mike Becchetti led the way with two hits apiece.

On the mound, LHP Cam Jones (3-2) took just his second loss of the season as six runs crossed against him in 2.1 innings. Tech then used five arms out of the bullpen with RHP Logan McGuire providing the best relief, going 3.1 innings of scoreless work.

Florida State was led by Cam Smith, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI. LHP Carson Dorsey (5-3) got the win with 6.0 innings of work with just three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Georgia Tech and FSU will reconvene the finale at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 in the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and second and two outs.

