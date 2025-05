Seven Jackets to Enter Georgia HS Football Hall of Fame in 2025

THE FLATS – Seven Georgia Tech letterwinners are among the 33 individuals that have been selected for induction to the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

Established in 2022, the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame’s board has selected 148 Georgia high school football legends for induction over the last four years, including 29 that went on to play collegiately at Georgia Tech (six in the inaugural class of 2022, eight in 2023 and 2024 and seven this year).

The 2025 induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 25 at the College Football Hall of Fame, located in downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s Midtown campus.

