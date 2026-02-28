Senior Day Highlights Sunday Tilt vs. Miami

Georgia Tech (12-17, 7-10 ACC) vs. Miami (16-12, 8-9 ACC)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball wraps up the 2025-26 regular season Sunday inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion against the Miami Hurricanes on Senior Day.

The Yellow Jackets look to close out the slate with a 10th win on home court, where the team averages the best home three-point defense in the ACC (25.1%) and second-best field goal defense (34.9%). Tech is coming off a tough loss to No. 10/11 Louisville Thursday night where Talayah Walker tallied her 10th-straight game scoring in double figures (20) while Brianna Turnage posted her 10th-straight game of 10+ rebounds (10).

Walker leads the team in points per game (16.5) while Turnage has a team-best 10.9 rebounds per game that is 11th in the country. The Jackets are looking to avoid their first home-court losing streak of the season.

Tech will honor the 2026 Senior Class pregame including Catherine Alben, Inés Noguero, Savannah Samuel, Turnage and graduating student managers.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday is the 42nd meeting between Tech and the Hurricanes. Miami holds a slim 22-19 lead in the series but the Jackets have won each of the last two.

Georgia Tech is 8-7 against Miami at home and is looking for its first win against Miami in McCamish since Feb. 2021.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games on Feb. 19 at Pitt.

9 – Georgia Tech is tied for the second-most players in the country averaging 5.0 points per game or more with nine.

14 – Turnage leads the ACC with 14 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.

18.5 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.5 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference..

30.1 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and eighth in the country.

64.8 – The Yellow Jackets’ assist percentage this season ranks 29th nationally and is third-best in the ACC.