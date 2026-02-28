Senior Day Highlights Sunday Tilt vs. Miami

Georgia Tech (12-17, 7-10 ACC) vs. Miami (16-12, 8-9 ACC)
- Sunday, March 1 · 2 p.m. · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra · Play-by-Play: Mark Neely · Analyst: Angel Gray
- Radio: 680AM/93.7 The Fan/Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 976 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball wraps up the 2025-26 regular season Sunday inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion against the Miami Hurricanes on Senior Day.
The Yellow Jackets look to close out the slate with a 10th win on home court, where the team averages the best home three-point defense in the ACC (25.1%) and second-best field goal defense (34.9%). Tech is coming off a tough loss to No. 10/11 Louisville Thursday night where Talayah Walker tallied her 10th-straight game scoring in double figures (20) while Brianna Turnage posted her 10th-straight game of 10+ rebounds (10).
Walker leads the team in points per game (16.5) while Turnage has a team-best 10.9 rebounds per game that is 11th in the country. The Jackets are looking to avoid their first home-court losing streak of the season.
Tech will honor the 2026 Senior Class pregame including Catherine Alben, Inés Noguero, Savannah Samuel, Turnage and graduating student managers.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra.
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday is the 42nd meeting between Tech and the Hurricanes. Miami holds a slim 22-19 lead in the series but the Jackets have won each of the last two.
Georgia Tech is 8-7 against Miami at home and is looking for its first win against Miami in McCamish since Feb. 2021.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – Turnage became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games on Feb. 19 at Pitt.
9 – Georgia Tech is tied for the second-most players in the country averaging 5.0 points per game or more with nine.
14 – Turnage leads the ACC with 14 games of double-digit rebounds in conference action this season.
18.5 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.5 points per game in ACC action this season, the third-best mark in the conference..
30.1 – Tech averages 30.1 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC this season and eighth in the country.
64.8 – The Yellow Jackets’ assist percentage this season ranks 29th nationally and is third-best in the ACC.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech has clinched its spot in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. Set in the Jackets’ backyard, the site is only 30 minutes from campus and in the same county as Catherine Alben’s high school (Grayson)
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (16.5) and has had 10 20-point games this season. She was named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 5
- Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech is 9-6 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 23-10 in its last 33 games at home and has won 14 of its last 16 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech did not shy away from challenges in the non-conference slate. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
ALLY ACC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TICKETS
Tickets are now available for the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning Wednesday, March 4. Catch the Yellow Jackets in action and purchase your tickets here.
