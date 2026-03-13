Schmidt Grand Slam Punctuates 9-3 Win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 3 Georgia Tech baseball clinched its first series victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2016, using a grand slam off the bat of Kent Schmidt in the 7th inning to break the game open and defeat No. 8 Clemson, 9-3. The Yellow Jackets (17-2, 4-1 ACC) have now outscored No. 8 Clemson (15-4, 0-2 ACC) by a combined score of 19-3 over both games this weekend to claim their second ACC series of the season.

GRAND SLAM KENT SCHMIDT 💣 Schmidty’s first of the season! And on an 0-2 count! 398 ft / 103 EV ☄️ 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ck7dKR8Q8x — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 14, 2026

The Yellow Jackets jumped in front early, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning thanks to yet another home run from Vahn Lackey and a two-run double off the bat of Parker Brosius, making his first start of the season. Clemson would cut the lead to two with a solo shot before both teams traded runs in the fourth to make it, 4-2. That two-run lead would remain until Schmidt unleashed his first career grand slam to break the game open, 8-2, in the seventh inning. Tech would lead by as many as seven runs before Clemson’s third solo home run of the night brought about the 9-3 final.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech improves to 17-2, the best start to a season since 2013 and tied for the best start since 2006.

The Jackets have won each of their ACC series this season, winning the first two games of the series by a combined 49-9 score (vs. VT and at No. 8 Clemson).

This is the first series win for GT over a top 10 ranked opponent since winning two out of three against No. 9 Duke in 2024 (May 10-12).

The Jackets lower their season ERA to 3.40, the lowest team ERA through 19 games in a decade (since 2016).

The Tech bullpen allowed one run over 4.2 innings of work, marking the 15 th game in which they have allowed two or fewer runs this season (78.9% of games).

game in which they have allowed two or fewer runs this season (78.9% of games). Tech has scored 247 runs through their first 19 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded after 19 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 19 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 13 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 247-70 through 19 games, that +177 margin is the highest through 19 games in program history.

Tech has scored at least 10 runs in 14 of 19 games this season and are beating opponents by an average of 9.3 runs per game.

James Ramsey holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.

holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season. The Jackets have recorded 267 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 19 games.

The Jackets have hit an ACC best 54 doubles this season and are hitting doubles at a 2.84/game rate.

GT hit two home runs today, bringing the season total to 43. Tech has hit multiple home runs in 13 of 19 games this season including 18 in the last five games alone.

Georgia Tech is now outscoring opponents 48-5 in games played away from home this season and are beating teams by an average of 10.75 runs over those games.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Vahn Lackey delivered his 9 th home run of the season and extended his on base streak to 29 games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

delivered his 9 home run of the season and extended his on base streak to 29 games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He has now hit a home run in five straight games, becoming the first Yellow Jacket to hit a HR in five straight games since Joey Bart in 2017 (Feb. 28-March 10).

Lackey has now recorded a home run and multiple hits in four of his last five games, going off for 32 total bases over his last five outings.

His 9 th home run of the season is the most on the team and three more than his previous career high, set last season.

home run of the season is the most on the team and three more than his previous career high, set last season. Lackey’s next home run will be his 10 th of the season and match his previous career total, which he set over 96 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

of the season and match his previous career total, which he set over 96 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He finished the day with one RBI, giving him a team-high 31 for the season, already 11 away from his career high, set last year.

This was Lackey’s team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the season.

There goes that man again!!! Vahn Lackey with his 9th 💣 of the year and 3rd in his last 3 games!! 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/VrnWBZlaz4 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 14, 2026

Junior Kent Schmidt delivered his first career grand slam in the 7 th to break the game open. It was his first home run of the season, the eighth of his career and his sixth as a Yellow Jacket.

delivered his first career grand slam in the 7 to break the game open. It was his first home run of the season, the eighth of his career and his sixth as a Yellow Jacket. His four RBI mark a season high and the second-most he has ever recorded in White & Gold (5 RBI vs. West Georgia last season).

Senior Parker Brosius made his first start of the season, in left field. He delivered a two-RBI double in the three-run second inning. He is now responsible for 14 RBI this year in only 12 at-bats.

PARKER BROSIUS!! Welcome to the starting lineup! 11 ABs this season, 14 RBI 😤 📺 ACC Network#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/kZgeWrZC93 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 14, 2026

Junior Carson Kerce delivered an RBI in the fourth inning to make it a 4-1 ball game. He has produced RBI in consecutive games for the second time this season and brings his season total to 14.

delivered an RBI in the fourth inning to make it a 4-1 ball game. He has produced RBI in consecutive games for the second time this season and brings his season total to 14. Sophomore Alex Hernandez drew a walk and came around to score his ACC leading 29 th run of the season. He has reached base in all 19 games this year.

drew a walk and came around to score his ACC leading 29 run of the season. He has reached base in all 19 games this year. Junior Jarren Advincula produced another RBI, his 24th of the year. He is now nine RBI shy of the career high he set last season over 55 games.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Dylan Loy made his fourth start of the season and third consecutive weekend start, pitching 4.1 innings and inducing plenty of weak contact over 75 pitches.

made his fourth start of the season and third consecutive weekend start, pitching 4.1 innings and inducing plenty of weak contact over 75 pitches. He recorded one strikeout, bringing his season total to 22, just three behind Tate McKee for the most on the team.

for the most on the team. Loy has now pitched 22.0 innings, just 12.0 shy of his career high.

His ERA stands at 2.45 for the season, the lowest of any weekend starter.

Mason Patel returned to the bump for the first time in 20 days after leaving the game on Feb. 21 with an injury.

returned to the bump for the first time in 20 days after leaving the game on Feb. 21 with an injury. He entered the game with an 0-2 count, delivering one of his trademark changeups to secure the K.

Patel would throw 24 pitches over 1.2 innings of work, earning his second win of the season. The win takes him to 2-0 in 2026 and 14-3 out of the bullpen over his career as a Yellow Jacket, having set a program record with 11 wins out of the bullpen in his All-American 2025 season.

R-junior Caden Gaudette made his team-leading eighth appearance of the season out of the bullpen, pitching the 7 th and 8 th innings and allowing only one hit, a solo home run in the 8 th .

made his team-leading eighth appearance of the season out of the bullpen, pitching the 7 and 8 innings and allowing only one hit, a solo home run in the 8 . Gaudette is now tied with Caden Spivey for the most innings pitched by any Yellow Jacket this season without starting a game, at 8.1 innings.

for the most innings pitched by any Yellow Jacket this season without starting a game, at 8.1 innings. R-junior Carson Ballard delivered a scoreless ninth inning to polish off the win. It was his fifth appearance of the season and the fourth in which he has not allowed a run.

delivered a scoreless ninth inning to polish off the win. It was his fifth appearance of the season and the fourth in which he has not allowed a run. Ballard drops his season ERA to 1.23 over 7.1 innings of work, with his only earned run coming off a SAC fly.

Up Next

The Jackets will try to complete the sweep in the series finale, tomorrow at 3 p.m. Georgia Tech will start Jackson Blakely (1-0) against Clemson’s Drew Titsworth (3-0). The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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