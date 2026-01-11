Open search form
Schedule Adjustment for Women’s Tennis Spring Opener

2026 Women's Tennis Promo Schedule 2026 Women's Tennis Spring Schedule

THE FLATS – A schedule adjustment for the first match day of 2026 for Georgia Tech women’s tennis as the squad will now face only Georgia State on Saturday, Jan. 17. 

The 3 p.m. contest against Mercer has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. First serve against Georgia State is set for 10 a.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. 

Admission is free for all 2026 home Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches. Click here for the spring promo schedule. 

 

