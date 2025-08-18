Rutledge Named Preseason AP All-America

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior offensive guard Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County H.S.) added perhaps the most prestigious honor to his long list of preseason accolades on Monday when he was named second-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press.

The AP All-America recognition adds to a long list of preseason honors for Rutledge, who was also named second-team preseason all-America by Phil Steele College Football Preview. Additional accolades for the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder include being a member of the official watch lists for the Lombardi Award (nation’s top lineman or linebacker) and Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman), and a first-team preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

Rutledge earned first-team all-America honors from Sports Info Solutions and first-team all-ACC recognition in 2024, his first season at Georgia Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee. He started all 13 games at right guard in ’24, despite being unable to participate in football activities for the entire preseason after sustaining a serious foot injury in a car accident in December 2023.

His all-America recognition came on the strength of ranking in the top 10 offensive linemen nationally in SIS’s Total Points metric in 2024, including a top-five national ranking in run-blocking Total Points. In pass protection, he had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 regular-season attempts, according to SIS. He also helped anchor a Georgia Tech offensive front that ranked third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 13 games) and paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank second in the ACC in rushing offense (187.0 ypg).

The 100th AP All-America team will be announced in December.

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including Rutledge. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

Rutledge and the Yellow Jackets open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 at Colorado (8 p.m. ET – ESPN). The Jackets then open their home slate versus Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra) before their highly anticipated ACC opener against Clemson on Sept. 13 (noon – ABC or ESPN).

