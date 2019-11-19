Russ Chandler Stadium Named Field of the Year

THE FLATS – For the third time overall and second time in the last five years, Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium earned the Sports Turf Managers Association “Field of the Year” Award in college baseball for 2019. Home of the reigning ACC Coastal Division Champions, the stadium also earned the recognition in 2008 and 2014.

The award is presented annually by the STMA to collegiate, professional and recreational venues based on playability, appearance and utilization of innovation solutions.

“Congratulations to Chris May and his crew for this well-deserved award,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Their talent and dedication to providing our student-athletes with a top-of-the-line playing surface is unrivaled.”