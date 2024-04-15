Rolling Jackets Travel to Auburn

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball will look to carry its momentum from a massive series win over No. 16 Virginia Tech when it heads on the road to face longtime SEC foe Auburn on Tuesday, April 16.

• Auburn is Tech’s second-most common opponent as the Jackets and Tigers have squared off 245 times, dating back to 1897 with Auburn holding a 126-113-5 lead.

• Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the third-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .710 winning percentage (504-206).

• Tech’s will have weekend series against No. 10 Virginia, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Duke, and No. 8 Florida State, as well as unranked Miami (Fla.).

• In the first of Tech’s gauntlet schedule against then-16th-ranked Hokies, six Yellow Jackets hit .400, including Matthew Ellis (.444), who launched two home runs for seven RBI on the weekend.

• A boon to the lineup has been the return of John Giesler, who hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning on Sunday to give Tech the series.

• With the win, head coach Danny Hall became the 11th coach in Division I history to reach the 1,400-win milestone.

• Tech also had several pitchers shine over the weekend, headlined by Cam Jones’ complete-game shutout on Saturday.

• Jones struck out six and issued zero walks, while only allowing three hits in the seven-inning run-rule.

• Brett Thomas worked 2.2 scoreless innings on Sunday to pick up his third win of the season and set up Dawson Brown, who slammed the door with 2.1 shutout innings for his second save of the year.

• RHP Logan McGuire will make his eighth start of the season on Tuesday. He went 2.0 innings last week vs. GS.