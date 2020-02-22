Roedig One-Hits Buckeyes to Clinch Series

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball clinched the series on Saturday, downing Ohio State 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1) capitalized in the third inning on an outfield error to score three runs and take the lead and never looked back as sophomore RHP Cort Roedig (1-1) pitched a one-hit game over 6.0 innings, fanning six batters. Redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer got his second save of the year by punching out three over a no-hit final three frames.

Offensively, Tech was led by junior Colin Hall, who finished 2-for-4 with a double, while junior Michael Guldberg legged out an infield hit and an RBI, while drawing two hit-by-pitches. Junior Baron Radcliff rocketed the dropped fly ball in the third before also singling in a run in the fifth.

The Buckeyes’ (2-3) lone hit on Saturday came from Brent Todys in the first inning. Receiving the loss was LHP Seth Lonsway, (1-1) who allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in 5.0 innings.

The Yellow Jackets finish out the series on Sunday, Feb. 23 against Ohio State at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and is broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK-HD2.

Postgame Notes:

Roedig pitched a career-long 6.0 innings on Saturday.

Roedig faced a career-high 22 batters.

Archer’s save was the fifth of his career.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Head coach Danny Hall, Cort Roedig, Colin Hall)