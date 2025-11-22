Rivalry Renewed Sunday in Athens

Georgia Tech (3-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Georgia (5-0, 0-0 SEC)
- Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 · 2 p.m. ET · Athens, Ga. · Stegeman Coliseum
- Television: SEC Network Plus · Play-by-Play: Matt Stewart · Analyst: Anne Marie Armstrong
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App or SiriusXM 989 · Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer
ATHENS, Ga. – The first road test of the 2025-26 season for Georgia Tech women’s basketball is in the form of a 2 p.m. tip-off of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate against Georgia Sunday afternoon inside Stegeman Coliseum.
The first meeting in the series with new Tech head coach Karen Blair at the helm sees the Yellow Jackets coming off a five-game homestand that was capped off by a 68-60 win over West Georgia Wednesday night.
Another quick start for the Yellow Jackets saw the team surge to a 25-12 lead after one and a 44-22 advantage going into the half. Tech prevented a second-half rally from the Wolves to seal the win. Savannah Samuel got her first start of the season and led the team with 15 points and was one of four to reach double figures (Jada Crawshaw, La’Nya Foster and D’Asia Thomas-Harris – all with 11 each). Brianna Turnage once again led Tech in rebounds (11), her fourth game this season with at least 10.
Georgia enters the weekend with an unbeaten record thus far in 2025-26, capturing a 92-46 win over North Florida Thursday night. Tech is the first Power Conference foe for the Lady Bulldogs this season.
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday is the 48th rendition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, where Georgia Tech has won six of the last nine including each of the last two. A win Sunday gives Georgia Tech its longest winning streak in the series. UGA has the all-time edge, 37-10.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
2 – Georgia Tech is one of just two teams in the ACC (Stanford) to be top 18 nationally in both defensive rebounds per game (33.8 – seventh) and field goal defense (31.4 – 18th). The Jackets are just one of six teams in the country to meet that criteria.
9 – Georgia Tech’s 38.0 bench points per game is ninth in the country and leads the ACC.
13 – Georgia Tech is 13-2 in its last 15 games against in-state foes from the state of Georgia, having won each of its last eight.
10.8 – Brianna Turnage’s 10.8 rebounds per game leads the squad. She has collected at least 10 rebounds in all but one game this season, where she finished with nine. She also has the most rebounds thru five games for Tech (54) since Lorela Cubaj in 2020-21 (63).
13.6 – Talayah Walker leads the Jackets with 13.6 points per game this season.
66 – Georgia Tech has a +66 total rebounding margin this season, tallying 236 boards in four games.
95 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 95-50 in the first quarter this season.
INSIDE THE ROSTER
The 2025-26 campaign features a 13-person squad led by a pair of senior guards: a returner from Gijón, Spain, Inés Noguero and a Charleston Southern transfer from Snellville, Ga., Catherine Alben. The duo represented Tech at ACC Media Day with head coach Karen Blair in the preseason. Rounding out the returners are junior center Adriadna Termis and junior guard/forward D’Asia Thomas-Harris.
Noguero played in 27 games with 21 starts a season ago, finishing second on the team with 39 steals. She has earned three-consecutive All-ACC Academic Team and Honor Roll awards. Termis made 21 starts for Tech last season while averaging 42.6% from the floor. She was named a 2024-25 Hawaii North Shore Showcase All-Star after leading Tech with 13 points in a 74-58 win over No. 21 Oregon. Thomas-Harris has played in 33 career games at Tech as she enters her junior season.
Tech brings 10 newcomers to the hardwood this season including fifth year guard and Boston College transfer Savannah Samuel. She led the Eagles’ bench last season with 6.3 points per game and posted a career-best 16 points in the WBIT opening round against Villanova.
Coach Blair’s incoming production includes two senior guards: Brianna Turnage from Florida State and Alben. A 5-7 Grayson High School product, Turnage played in 90 games for the Seminoles in three seasons, averaging 30.8% from the floor. Alben is a two-time All-Big South Conference honoree with over 1,000 career points, having earned a first team nod last season and an All-Freshman team selection in 2022-23.
The junior class of newcomers features guard La’Nya Foster and forward Jada Crawshaw. Foster, a transfer from Austin Peay, was named Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and made 47 starts in 64 games played for the Governors. Crawshaw, a native of Darwin, Australia, arrives to The Flats from Long Beach State where she earned Big West All-Freshman Team honors in 2023-24. She saw action in 62 games in two seasons.
Three sophomores have earned their spot on the Tech roster including guards Talayah Walker and Erica Moon (redshirt) and center Déborah Mukeba. Walker played 29 games at Penn State a year ago averaging 5.6 points on 44.6% shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game. Moon spent two seasons at Texas A&M and also played in 29 games last season, getting starts in seven of the Aggies’ last eight games. Mukeba saw action in just three games at Boston College last season.
Rounding out the 2025-26 squad are two freshmen: McKayla Taylor, a 6-1 center from Langston Hughes High School and Leyre Urdiain, a 5-11 guard from Zaragoza, Spain.
