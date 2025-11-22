Rivalry Renewed Sunday in Athens

Georgia Tech (3-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Georgia (5-0, 0-0 SEC)

ATHENS, Ga. – The first road test of the 2025-26 season for Georgia Tech women’s basketball is in the form of a 2 p.m. tip-off of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate against Georgia Sunday afternoon inside Stegeman Coliseum.

The first meeting in the series with new Tech head coach Karen Blair at the helm sees the Yellow Jackets coming off a five-game homestand that was capped off by a 68-60 win over West Georgia Wednesday night.

Another quick start for the Yellow Jackets saw the team surge to a 25-12 lead after one and a 44-22 advantage going into the half. Tech prevented a second-half rally from the Wolves to seal the win. Savannah Samuel got her first start of the season and led the team with 15 points and was one of four to reach double figures (Jada Crawshaw, La’Nya Foster and D’Asia Thomas-Harris – all with 11 each). Brianna Turnage once again led Tech in rebounds (11), her fourth game this season with at least 10.

Georgia enters the weekend with an unbeaten record thus far in 2025-26, capturing a 92-46 win over North Florida Thursday night. Tech is the first Power Conference foe for the Lady Bulldogs this season.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday is the 48th rendition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, where Georgia Tech has won six of the last nine including each of the last two. A win Sunday gives Georgia Tech its longest winning streak in the series. UGA has the all-time edge, 37-10.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Georgia Tech is one of just two teams in the ACC (Stanford) to be top 18 nationally in both defensive rebounds per game (33.8 – seventh) and field goal defense (31.4 – 18th). The Jackets are just one of six teams in the country to meet that criteria.

9 – Georgia Tech’s 38.0 bench points per game is ninth in the country and leads the ACC.

13 – Georgia Tech is 13-2 in its last 15 games against in-state foes from the state of Georgia, having won each of its last eight.

10.8 – Brianna Turnage’s 10.8 rebounds per game leads the squad. She has collected at least 10 rebounds in all but one game this season, where she finished with nine. She also has the most rebounds thru five games for Tech (54) since Lorela Cubaj in 2020-21 (63).

13.6 – Talayah Walker leads the Jackets with 13.6 points per game this season.

66 – Georgia Tech has a +66 total rebounding margin this season, tallying 236 boards in four games.

95 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 95-50 in the first quarter this season.