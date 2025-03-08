Reese’s Seventh Inning Slam Finds the Outfield Wall in Thrilling Walk Off Finish Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (14-9, 3-2) clinched its first ACC series of the season with a 5-4 walk off win against NC State (15-9, 0-2) on Saturday night at Mewborn Field. Reese Hunter was a standout performer as she led not only led the Jackets’ offense with three hits and two RBI, but hit a single to the left field wall that would advance the game winning run.

QUICK HITS

Sydnie Watts made her fifth start of the season on Saturday against NC State while Kinsey Norton made her 12th appearance of the season and Makayla Coffield made her 11th appearance of the season.

Coffield relieved Norton to start the seventh inning and helped Tech pull of the comeback win and earn the sophomore her fifth win of the season.

Hunter recorded her first three-hit game of the season, marking her second multi-hit game of the 2025 season.

Addison Leschber also recorded her first multi-hit game of the season with two hits on Saturday against the Wolfpack.

Alyssa Willer joined Hunter and Leschber in the multi-hit party with three hits, bringing her to three multi-hit games this season.

Reese tallied her first multi-RBI game of the season with her two against NC State, becoming the 11th Jacket with at least one multi-RBI game this season.

Gracyn Tucker (.625), Willer (.615), Eliana Gottlieb (.529), and Hunter (.500) are currently batting .500 or better against ACC opponents.

This was Tech’s fifth walk off win of the season (1-0 vs. Belmont; 3-2 vs. WKU; 2-1 vs. EKU; 4-3 vs. Dayton).

Saturday’s 5-4 win was the Yellow Jackets’ ninth straight win over the Wolfpack, their sixth consecutive win against NC State at Mewborn Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Watts began in the circle for the fifth time this season and began the game catching one batter swinging. The freshman went on to record three strikeouts across 3.0 innings and 16 batters faced.

Despite Watts getting the first batter out swinging, NC State got on the board in the second inning off a two-run home run hit over left center.

Hunter got Tech on the board in the second inning and kept the game within one run with a single through the left side that advanced Tucker home from second.

After a scoreless third and fourth inning for both the Yellow Jackets and the Wolfpack, Tech tied the game 2-2 as a single from Jayden Gailey was mis-thrown from left field while attempting to get Eliana Gottlieb out at home.

Norton relieved Watts to start the fourth inning and was able to get the first batter of the fourth inning out swinging. She went on to catch the first two batter of the fifth inning out swinging as well to hold NC State at two runs through five innings.

NC State reclaimed the lead in the sixth inning with another two-run home run this time over center field.

Coffield took over for Norton in the top of the seventh and recorded the first out of the inning for Tech as one member of the Wolfpack was struck out looking. She remained in the circle for the remaining 1.0 inning and faced a total of six batters.

With the bases loaded and a 3-1 count, Grace Connelly was walked to first advancing Alyssa Willer to second, Gottlieb to third, and Paige Vukadinovich home.

Gracyn Tucker took advantage of the three Jackets on base and sent a single to left center which sent Gottlieb running home for the tying run.

Willer came home for the game winning run off of Hunter’s third hit of the day that was slammed all the way to the left center wall.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball wraps up the series against NC State with a Sunday finale at 1 p.m. The final game is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

