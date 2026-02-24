Jackets Host No. 19 Bulldogs Before ACC Opening Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (12-6) remains at Mewborn to host No. 19 Mississippi State (14-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before opening ACC play this weekend against Notre Dame.

The midweek Georgia Tech game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network Extra.

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck with fans being able to start parking two hours prior to first pitch. Be advised, fans parking on Fowler Street or 8th Street may be subject to ticketing.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a spotless 6-0 week which featured four shutout wins and four run rule wins.

Madalyn Johnson had an exceptional week with three starts, two complete games, two solo shut outs, 15.0 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts, and no a single run surrendered, earned or unearned.

With 41 strikeouts in just 10 appearances so far this season, Johnson is already well over halfway to last year’s total of 60 strikeouts in 19 outings.

Alyssa Willer had an exceptional week as well as she finished the I-75 Tournament with a combined eight runs, seven hits, two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, 15 total bases, and three stolen bases.

Tech’s 52 total runs scored during the 2026 I-75 Tournament are the most since the 2024 season which saw the Yellow Jackets record 54 runs. Despite being shy of surpassing the 2024 tournament runs scored mark, Tech only surrendered seven runs while the 2024 team surrendered 20 runs across the six-game tournament.

Tech is currently on its longest win streak of the season after winning all six games of the I-75 Tournament.

At home, Tech boasts an 11-2 record so far this season with its only home losses at the moment being to No. 16 Alabama. Of it’s 11 home wins so far, seven of the Yellow Jackets’ wins have been earned after less than seven innings. The seven run-rule victories are the most since the 2024 season when the Yellow Jackets collected 10 run-rule wins.

Mississippi State enters the contest with only one loss so far this season with that loss being a 1-0 finish against Belmont.

The Yellow Jackets have competed in four-ranked match ups in just the first two weeks of the 2026 season after most recently playing No. 5 Florida in a pair of games at the Florida Classic.

Tech trails 13-4 in the overall series against Mississippi State with only two wins while at home on The Flats.

The Yellow Jackets most recent game against the Bulldogs was during the 2025 season when Tech fell 11-3 during the Snowman Tournament.

Tech’s most recent win over Mississippi State was during the 2022 season (4-1).

