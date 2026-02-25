Tech Falls to No. 19 Mississippi State in Midweek Tilt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (12-7) fell short on Wednesday night with an 8-3 loss to No. 19 Mississippi State (15-1).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams went scoreless through the first inning with the visiting Bulldogs going three up, three down while Tech saw Willer get on base for the first time on Wednesday. Johnson collected her first strikeout of the game in the first as she caught the second batter looking on a full count.

Mississippi State and Georgia Tech both got on the board in the second via their lead off batters on the first pitch. For the Yellow Jackets that was a Gailey solo home run over left field.

The Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with a leadoff home run over left field to start the top of the third. After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, Mississippi State extended its lead to three runs in the fifth with two runs on one hit and one error.

Tech chipped away at Mississippi State’s lead in the sixth with another leadoff home run, this time over center field from Willer.

Two home runs that scored four runs in the top of the seventh forced Tech to trail by six runs going into their final at bats. The Yellow Jackets were able to add one final run to the board after pinch runner Morici came home safely off Willer’s single through the left side.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain at home to open ACC play at home against Notre Dame Feb. 27 – March 1. Friday’s game is set to be streamed on ACC Network while the remaining two games of the series can be found on ACCNX.

