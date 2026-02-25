Tech Falls to No. 19 Mississippi State in Midweek Tilt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (12-7) fell short on Wednesday night with an 8-3 loss to No. 19 Mississippi State (15-1).
QUICK HITS
- Madalyn Johnson made her eighth start of the season, 11th appearance of the season, on Wednesday against No. 19 Mississippi State and added four strikeouts to her now team-high 45 strikeouts this season.
- Johnson faced 23 batters in her 5.0 innings pitched before she was relieved by Sydnie Watts in her seventh appearance of the season.
- In her second relief appearance of the season, Watts faced 11 batters across 2.0 innings pitched.
- Jayden Gailey recorded her fourth home run of the season in the second inning while Alyssa Willer continues to lead the team in home runs this season after recording her sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning.
- Her sixth home run has the left fielder tied for third most in the ACC as the Jackets prepare for conference play later this week.
- Willer’s team-high three hits against the Bulldogs bring her to a team-high nine multi-hit games this season while her team-high two RBI also bring her to a team-high nine multi-RBI games.
- Julia Morici was called on to pinch run for the eighth time this season and was able to walk away with her fourth career run after scoring in the bottom of the seventh.
- With one hit on Wednesday, Gracyn Tucker now holds Tech’s longest active hitting streak of seven games. Holly Medina holds Tech’s longest active reached safely streak of 10 games after she got on base with a single in the second inning.
- Tech has now recorded at least one home run in 13 of its 19 total games played so far this season. Of those 13 games, nine games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting a home run.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Both teams went scoreless through the first inning with the visiting Bulldogs going three up, three down while Tech saw Willer get on base for the first time on Wednesday. Johnson collected her first strikeout of the game in the first as she caught the second batter looking on a full count.
- Mississippi State and Georgia Tech both got on the board in the second via their lead off batters on the first pitch. For the Yellow Jackets that was a Gailey solo home run over left field.
- The Bulldogs reclaimed the lead with a leadoff home run over left field to start the top of the third. After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, Mississippi State extended its lead to three runs in the fifth with two runs on one hit and one error.
- Tech chipped away at Mississippi State’s lead in the sixth with another leadoff home run, this time over center field from Willer.
- Two home runs that scored four runs in the top of the seventh forced Tech to trail by six runs going into their final at bats. The Yellow Jackets were able to add one final run to the board after pinch runner Morici came home safely off Willer’s single through the left side.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will remain at home to open ACC play at home against Notre Dame Feb. 27 – March 1. Friday’s game is set to be streamed on ACC Network while the remaining two games of the series can be found on ACCNX.
