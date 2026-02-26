Conference Play Begins at Mewborn Against Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (12-7, 0-0 ACC) will open Atlantic Coast Conference play this week as Notre Dame (7-9, 0-0 ACC) comes to Mewborn Field for a three-game series Feb. 27- March 1.

This Week’s Games

Friday vs. Notre Dame | 5 p.m. | TV: ACCN | Stat Link

Saturday vs. Notre Dame | 3 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Stat Link

Sunday vs. Notre Dame | 1 p.m. | TV: ACCNX | Stat Link

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the Family Housing deck with fans being able to start parking two hours prior to first pitch. Be advised, fans parking on Fowler Street or 8th Street may be subject to ticketing.

Promotions

Tech fans are in for a treat this series as the Yellow Jackets are not only welcoming back their alumni this week but also having a hat giveaway Friday, autograph session post-game on Saturday, and mug giveaway and kids run the bases post-game on Sunday. For Sunday’s exit giveaway, the first 200 fans at Mewborn will receive vouchers upon entry and they will be redeemable at the conclusion of the game.

Storylines

Tech enters the first conference series of the season after falling 8-3 on Wednesday to No. 19 Mississippi State. The midweek loss snapped the Yellow Jackets six-game win streak.

Against the ranked Bulldogs, Jayden Gailey recorded her fourth home run of the season in the second inning while Alyssa Willer continues to lead the team in home runs this season after recording her sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning.

recorded her fourth home run of the season in the second inning while continues to lead the team in home runs this season after recording her sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning. Her sixth home run leaves Willer tied for third most in the ACC as the Jackets prepare for conference play later this week.

Willer’s team-high three hits against the Bulldogs bring her to a team-high nine multi-hit games this season while her team-high two RBI also bring her to a team-high nine multi-RBI games.

Tech has now recorded at least one home run in 13 of its 19 total games played so far this season. Of those 13 games, nine games have seen multiple home runs recorded. The Yellow Jackets so far this season have not gone more than one game without hitting a home run.

Prior to the midweek game, Yellow Jackets saw a spotless 6-0 week which featured four shutout wins and four run rule wins at the I-75 Tournament.

Madalyn Johnson had an exceptional week with three starts, two complete games, two solo shut outs, 15.0 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts, and not a single run surrendered, earned or unearned. Johnson earned the first weekly awards of the season for Tech as she was named both the ACC Pitcher of the Week and an NFCA Top Performer.

had an exceptional week with three starts, two complete games, two solo shut outs, 15.0 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts, and not a single run surrendered, earned or unearned. Johnson earned the first weekly awards of the season for Tech as she was named both the ACC Pitcher of the Week and an NFCA Top Performer. The Yellow Jackets have competed in five-ranked match ups so far in the 2026 season after most recently playing No. 19 Mississippi State. Tech has only dropped three games at home, all of which were against ranked opponents.

Series Notes

Tech trails 20-7 in the overall series against Notre Dame. While hosting Notre Dame at home in Atlanta, Tech has earned five wins across 11 games at Mewborn.

The Yellow Jackets most recently took on Notre Dame in the 2024 season where Tech won game one, 7-5, before dropping game two, 6-3, and game three, 6-5.

The last time Tech softball won the three-game series was during the 2017 season with an 8-7 game one win in nine innings and a 9-8 game two win also in nine innings.

Full Steam Ahead

