Tech’s Season Comes to a Close in NIT

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball season came to an end on Tuesday night with a 81-64 loss to visiting Jacksonville State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament at McCamish Pavilion.
Making its first postseason appearance since 2021, Tech lost for only the fifth time in 13 games since Feb. 1. The Yellow Jackets closed the season at 17-17 overall and 10-10 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, both records their best since they won the ACC championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2021.
In Tuesday’s return to the postseason, the Jackets were never able to get going, as they fell behind by seven points less than five minutes into the game and never led. Tech shot just 35.3% from the field (22-of-62) – its fifth-lowest shooting percentage of the season – while Jacksonville State (23-12) made 51.7% of its shots (31-of-60), tied for the fourth-highest percentage by a GT opponent this season. The Gamecocks made 50% of their 3-point attempts (15-of-30).
Georgia Tech was led in scoring by Duncan Powell and Lance Terry, who each had 15 points, respectively.
Conference USA Player of the Year Jaron Pierre, Jr. led all scorers with 30 points for Jacksonville State, which advanced to the second round of the NIT, where it will play the winner of Wednesday’s UC Irvine-Northern Colorado game.
Playing in his final collegiate game, Lance Terry scored 15 points in Tuesday’s opening-round NIT game vs. Jacksonville State. (photo by Danny Karnik)
POST-GAME NOTES
- Tech fell to 14-10 all-time in the NIT, 6-2 in NIT home games.
- Tech made its fourth first-round exit in the NIT.
- Tech posted its third-lowest field goal percentage of the season (35.5%) behind road games at Boston College (32.1%) and Wake Forest (29.6%). It was the lowest for a home game in 2024-25.
- Tech’s 13 3-point field goals matched a season high set against North Florida and Central Arkansas.
- Tech gave up a season-high 15 3-point field goals.
- Tech has 19 assists on 22 made field goals, its highest percentage of assisted field goals in a game this season.
- Lance Terry finished his collegiate career scoring 15 points with three 3-point field goals. He finished his career with 1,343 points and 204 3-point field goals in 115 games.
- Javian McCollum returned to the court for the first time since he suffered a head injury at Clemson on Feb. 4, scoring 5 points with a season-high 7 assists.
Duncan Powell added 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. (photo by Danny Karnik)
POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO
