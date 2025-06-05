Ramsey Named Georgia Tech Baseball Head Coach

THE FLATS – James Ramsey , who has orchestrated some of college baseball’s most prolific offenses and recruiting classes over the last seven seasons, has been named the 13 th head coach in Georgia Tech baseball history.

Ramsey, who joined Georgia Tech baseball’s staff in 2019 as an assistant coach and was named associate head coach in 2021, replaces legendary head coach Danny Hall, who stepped away as the ninth-winningest head coach in college baseball history following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

“We are very excited to name James Ramsey the 13th head coach in the illustrious history of Georgia Tech baseball,” Tech interim vice president and director of athletics Jon Palumbo said. “Coach Ramsey has established himself as one of the top coaches and recruiters in all of college baseball, played an integral role in bringing home our first ACC regular-season championship in 14 years and is the absolute right person to continue to build on the legacy of success established by Danny Hall. The future of Tech baseball is very bright under the leadership of James Ramsey.”

In seven seasons since Ramsey’s arrival on The Flats as hitting coach in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), hits (3,961), doubles (796), on-base percentage (.408), OPS (.918) and sacrifice flies (208), and ranks second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging percentage (.510).

Since he took over as the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting coordinator following the 2019 season, Tech has landed four top-5 and five top-10 signing classes, and all six have ranked among the top 20 nationally. The Jackets’ most recent class in 2024 was ranked No. 2 nationally by Perfect Game, the highest-rated class in Tech history.

Under Ramsey’s tutelage, seven Tech hitters have been named all-America and five have earned freshman all-America recognition. He’s also coached three semifinalists for each of college baseball’s premier National Player of the Year awards – the Golden Spikes Award (Kevin Parada – 2022, Drew Burress – 2024 and 2025 and Kyle Lodise – 2025) and the Dick Howser Award (Kyle McCann – 2019, Parada – 2022 and Burress – 2024). Recruited and developed by Ramsey, Burress was named National Freshman of the Year in ’24.

Additionally, Ramsey has coached 22 hitters that have earned all-ACC recognition, five members of the ACC’s all-freshman team and two ACC Freshmen of the Year (Burress in 2024 and Alex Hernandez in ’25).

Most recently, Ramsey was an integral part of Georgia Tech’s run to the 2025 ACC regular-season championship, Tech’s first since 2011. The Yellow Jackets featured one of the nation’s most potent offenses in ’25, highlighted by leading the nation with 149 doubles. Tech also rank among the Power Four-conference leaders in batting average (.315 – second), hits (632 – fourth), runs per game (8.4 – fourth), on-base percentage (.416 – fifth) and slugging percentage (.540 – fifth).

Ramsey’s coaching success has come on the heels of an ultra-successful playing career. As a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter in the outfield at Florida State (2009-12), Ramsey was the 2012 ABCA Player of the Year and the ninth consensus All-American in FSU history, earning first-team recognition from the ABCA, Baseball America, NCBWA, Louisville Slugger and Perfect Game. A team captain as a senior, he was named the 2012 ACC Player of the Year and capped his college career with a fourth-consecutive ACC Atlantic Division title, a trip to the College World Series, a pair of victories in Omaha and a No. 4 final national ranking.

In four collegiate seasons, Ramsey hit a gaudy .339 with 48 doubles, 15 triples, 34 home runs and 202 RBI while starting the final 202 games of his college career. He committed just one error in 160 chances as a senior, good for a .994 fielding percentage.

In recognition of his accomplishments at FSU, D1Baseball named Ramsey to its all-decade team for the 2010s.

Following his standout collegiate career, Ramsey was selected in the first round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals (No. 23 overall). In seven professional seasons in the Cardinals, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins organizations, Ramsey totaled 502 hits, 105 extra-base hits, 59 home runs and 219 RBI for his career. He was selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in 2014 and helped lead the Columbus Clippers, Cleveland’s triple-A affiliate, to the 2015 International League championship.

After the conclusion of his playing career, Ramsey got his start in coaching at Florida State in the fall of 2018. During his stint as an assistant in Tallahassee, he coached first base and began the process of integrating technology into FSU’s player evaluation and development. Off the field, Ramsey coordinated the Seminoles’ community service and character development efforts, with players accumulating 200 volunteer hours that fall.

“I am honored to be named the head coach of Georgia Tech baseball,” Ramsey said. “Tech is such a special place to me and my family. To be entrusted to take the torch from Coach Hall – one of the greatest coaches in the history of our sport – and lead this program is the opportunity of a lifetime. Not only does Tech have one of the richest traditions in all of college baseball, but we have one of the brightest futures as well. I’m very grateful to President Angel Cabrera and Jon Palumbo for their support and confidence, and I can’t wait to get to work. Go Jackets!”

Ramsey graduated from Florida State in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. An all-around student-athlete, Ramsey was a two-time first-team CoSIDA/Capital One Academic All-American (2011, 2012) and the 2012 Academic All-American of the Year. He was also the ACC Student-Athlete of the Year in 2011 and 2012 and won the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award, becoming FSU’s first recipient of the award in any sport. He earned three Golden Torch Awards – given to the FSU student-athlete with the highest GPA on their respective team – and was a Rhodes Scholarship candidate.

He was inducted to the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022. He becomes the first ABCA National Player of the Year to go on to be a head coach at the NCAA Division I level, and is the first ACC Baseball Player of the Year to become a head coach at an ACC institution.

An Alpharetta, Ga. native and graduate of Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, Ramsey has been married to his wife, Grace, a former Georgia Tech cheerleading captain and 2012 Tech alumna, since 2016. The couple has two children, Brogan and Reese.

THE JAMES RAMSEY FILE

Personal

Family – Wife: Grace; Son: Brogan; Daughter: Reese

Education – Florida State, 2012 (B.S. – finance)

Playing Experience

2009-12 – Florida State (ACC Player of the Year, All-American, ABCA Player of the Year)

2012 – MLB Draft First Round Pick (No. 23 overall): St. Louis Cardinals

2012-18 – St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins organizations

Coaching Experience

2018 – Florida State (assistant)

2019 – Georgia Tech (assistant coach/hitting)

2019-20 – Georgia Tech (assistant coach/hitting/recruiting coordinator)

2021-25 – Georgia Tech (associate head coach/hitting/recruiting coordinator)

2025- – Georgia Tech (head coach)

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT JAMES RAMSEY

“Congratulations to James Ramsey for his new role at Georgia Tech. He has worked tirelessly over the last seven years to put our student athletes in a position to succeed. James has learned firsthand from the legendary Coach Hall about what it takes to lead GT players on and off the field. His passion and knowledge for college baseball is exemplary. James is a man of faith, family, and baseball — all of which will serve him well as the head coach for the Jackets. I am excited to see what the future holds for James and his wonderful family at Tech. Go Jackets!”

Matt Wieters (Georgia Tech baseball alumnus; four-time MLB all-star; coached with Ramsey at Georgia Tech, 2023-24)

“James Ramsey is an outstanding selection as the next head coach for the Yellow Jackets. While his ability to coach baseball athletes at the highest level is self-evident given the numerous position players developed throughout his tenure, lesser known is the fact that he is also one of the earliest adopters of modern training methods and technologies that have become the standard of elite-level baseball coaching. James is not only on the cutting edge of player development as a coach, but carried it over from his days as a very high-level professional player.”

Kyle Boddy (Founder – Driveline Baseball)

“James Ramsey is one of the most special people I’ve come across in the game. His appetite for learning is unmatched. He is a sponge—soaking up as much as he can from everyone around him. He treats each person he comes in contact with, no matter who they are, as though they’re one of the most interesting people in the world and someone he can learn from. Talking with him, you can always sense his genuine interest in others. James is also relentlessly supportive of his teammates. Playing alongside him, you felt like you had someone in your corner who truly wanted to see you succeed as much as he wanted to succeed himself. He’s also tireless in his drive to improve and success. You could never tell if he was 5-for-5 or 0-for-5 the day before. He’s an optimist with a positive mindset, always willing to put in the work to get better day after day. James is one of the very best people I’ve had the privilege to play alongside, and I’m honored to call him a friend.”

Alex Hassan (Assistant General Manager – Minnesota Twins)

“I’ve gotten to know James over the past couple of years, and I’m happy to see him get this opportunity. He’s someone who genuinely cares about people and brings great energy to those around him. I know he’ll attack this new role with tenacity and a strong work ethic. I’m looking forward to seeing how he puts his own stamp on Georgia Tech. Wishing him all the best as he leads the program into this next chapter.”

Luke Murton (Director of Player Development – Philadelphia Phillies; Georgia Tech baseball alumnus)

“The proud tradition of Georgia Tech baseball is in great hands with the hiring of James Ramsey. James was one of the premier players in college baseball during his time on the field, and he very quickly proved that he is in that same elite class as a coach. James is the total package; he is a great recruiter and coach, while also being a man of character and integrity. James is sharp, energetic and forward thinking. I can’t think of a better person to lead the Georgia Tech baseball program in this new era of college athletics.”

Dan Heefner (Head Coach – Dallas Baptist)

“A home run for Georgia Teach. The ultimate competitor, teammate, and leader as a student-athlete and coach. He will continue to serve and lead Georgia Tech baseball with his energy and passion for student-athlete experience and history of success at the highest level.”

Mike Bell (Head Coach – Pitt)

“James was an outstanding college player who treasured the college experience when he played. I knew that he would be a future college coach. I have enjoyed watching him grow as an assistant and become one of the brightest young teachers in the game. His loyalty to Danny and the Georgia Tech program has been second to none. There is no better person to fill Coach Hall’s shoes than James Ramsey. He’s a special young man.”

Tim Corbin (Head Coach – Vanderbilt)

“I’m thrilled that James Ramsey is being named head coach. As my associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and hitting coach, he impacted our program in every way. He was a standout player at FSU and will be a standout head coach for us!”

Danny Hall (Former Head Coach – Georgia Tech)

