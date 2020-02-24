Radcliff Tabbed as ACC Co-Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball junior Baron Radcliff was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The Norcross, Ga. native hit a key double against Georgia Southern in a come-from-behind victory before racking up two home runs and seven RBI in the sweep over Big Ten defending champion Ohio State. He reached base at a .500 clip, while slugging 1.000.
Radcliff also made stellar play after stellar play in the outfield, including a diving snag in shallow right field that would’ve cost runs had he not been able to make the play.
T3 | DIVING SNAG for RADCLIFF! #SCtop10
📺 https://t.co/xsJKPvKzr5 pic.twitter.com/aTgTj94naF
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 23, 2020
For the entire week, Radcliff finished hitting .357 with five hits overall as well as a perfect fielding percentage.
The Yellow Jackets remain home for the midweek as they host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Russ Chandler Stadium, before reigniting Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Feb. 28-March 1.
