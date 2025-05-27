Program Record Five Jackets Named CSC Academic All-District

The five Yellow Jackets represent the most honorees for the White and Gold in a single season in program history, topping the four honorees from the 2023 season. For senior Kinsey Norton, this is her third CSC Academic All-District honor (2023, 2024), while for fellow senior Grace Connelly, it is her second (2023).

Leschber and Tucker were the catalysts through the 2025 season as the transfer junior led the team in both batting average and slugging percentage and the red shirt freshman led the group in home runs during her come back season. While serving as Tech’s primary first baseman, Leschber racked up 29 runs, 41 hits, four doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 28 RBI, and 71 total bases. During her first ACC Tournament, Leschber went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, one RBI, and six putouts in Round One. Her final home run of the season during Tech’s NCAA Regional run is what kept the Jackets alive in and pushed game one into extra innings against Florida Atlantic.

Tucker served as a powerhouse hitter for Tech through the 2025 season. Her team high 12 home runs helped Tech pick up wins against NC State, Cal, Pittsburgh, UNC, and No. 22 Auburn. Of the Jackets’ four grand slams in 2025, Tucker was responsible for two, the first of which was the third highest ranked opponent Tech has recorded a grand slam against (No. 18 Stanford) and the second against Pittsburgh to help Tech take the ACC series. She finished the season leading the team in runs, hits, RBI, and total bases.

In Coffield’s second season pitching at Tech, she made 23 total appearances, two of which were game starts. Despite only pitching 40.1 total innings in the 2025 season, Coffield was second on the pitching staff for wins (7). Coffield recorded 32 strikeouts through the season while having a hand in one shutout and recording one save. The highlight of the sophomore’s season was her 2.2 inning pitched against No. 18 Stanford that saw the Jackets not only record their first conference win of the season but also record their first top-25 win of the season.

Norton made five starts in the circle for Tech but was more effective as a relief pitcher through the 2025 season as she appeared 24 times in that role. The senior right-handed pitcher was responsible for five saves which ties her as the second highest in program history for both saves in a single season and career saves. Through her 69.2 total innings pitched across the 2025 season, Norton recorded 59 strikeouts and held batters to a .255 batting average.

Connelly was one of four Jackets to start all 51 of Tech’s contests in the 2025 season. As Tech’s sole second baseman, Connelly finished the season sharing the highest fielding percentage of the four consistent starters while recording 72 putouts and 69 assists. The senior marked three home runs during her final year at Tech with one of them delivering Tech its second walk off win over a ranked opponent (5-4 win vs. No. 22 Auburn).

