Postgame Quotes: Georgia Tech vs. Army

Full Press Conference Audio (Coach Hall, Drew Burress, Aeden Finateri, John Giesler)

Georgia Tech Head Coach Danny Hall

Opening statement…

“It was a really good win for us. I would like to start by tipping the cap to Army. Those guys came in here and battled hard for two days and were very close in both games. They were competitive yesterday and today, so hats off to those guys and what they stand for. Secondly, I’m proud of our guys and the guys who I brought in here today. They were very instrumental in getting us off to a good start after getting shut out last night, to have two home runs in the first inning by Drew and John, and Aeden just pitched a really competitive, gritty game. More than anybody, these three guys had a lot with us winning today.”

#8 Drew Burress | OF | Freshman

On his home run…

“We knew their pitcher was throwing a lot of solid stuff down, cutters, change ups, some breaking balls. I was kind of just going to push something up in the zone, I got a hitters count, he left me a fastball down the zone, I got a good hit on it and it did what it was supposed to do.”

#34 Aeden Finateri | RHP | Junior

On mentally preparing himself in a win-or-go-home situation…

“I think our with our team’s motto, we weren’t going to have this be our last game of the season. We were going go to out there and do whatever it took to get the win, extend our season and give us a chance to go on and keep playing. I think that mindset from the jump, even in the first inning with two homers and put up a zero in the first proves our mindset for today.”

#40 John Giesler | INF | Senior

On his first inning homer following Burress…

“I give a lot of credit to Drew for doing that before I got up there gives me a lot of confidence, especially since we’ve been shut out in the last two games, which doesn’t happen a lot to us. I saw him take through a cutter, and I was just trying to hang it up the middle. I think I got a hanging breaking ball and just finally stayed through enough to poke it out of there.”