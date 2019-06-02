POSTGAME QUOTES: Baseball vs. Auburn

2019 NCAA DIVISION I BASEBALL ATLANTA REGIONAL

GAME 6 || JUNE 2, 2019

NO. 2 AUBURN 4, NO. 1 GEORGIA TECH 1

POSTGAME QUOTES

Georgia Tech Head Coach Danny Hall

Opening Statement:

“Obviously this is a tough loss. But I can’t be more proud of our team for the way they battled all year and for the way they battled in that first game today after a tough loss last night in the ninth inning. But you have to tip your cap to Auburn. They got the big hit last night and the same guy got another big hit today. And [Bailey] Horn and [Cody] Greenhill kept us from mounting many threats. Disappointing that we couldn’t get it done, but again, I can’t be more proud of the group of guys for the way they battled the entire year and the way they battled in this tournament.”

On Cort Roedig returning to the mound if there wasn’t a weather delay

“I think he definitely would have gone another inning for sure. He was at 71 pitches. Part of the decision in the delay…he had actually gotten hurt in high school in a similar situation where there was a delay, they put him back out there, and he got hurt. So we just felt like at 71 pitches and four innings, that he had done his job. I thought he threw the ball outstanding.”

On whether fatigue factored into the game for Georgia Tech

“Maybe a little fatigue. [Bailey] Horn was up to 94 [miles per hour] and [Cody] Greenhill was up to 95. I think we had played almost a four-hour game in the first one, so you’re probably not going to be as sharp. So when someone has velocity like that, it can get on you in a hurry. But I thought they threw really well. We just couldn’t close it. They made a couple nice defensive plays. [Judd] Ward made a heck of a play in the ninth inning down the left field line. And kind of our bug-a-boo in the two innings they scored, we had a couple misplays and it bit us.”

On Tristin English’s performance during the regional

“I told him in the locker room, I’ve coached a lot of great baseball players here at Georgia Tech and other places, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player have the kind of performance that he had in this tournament. I told him that in front of the team. Like I said, [Cody] Greenhill is throwing 95 and he [English] turned on that like it was nothing. He pitches three innings in the first game, so he couldn’t have done anything more than he did to try to get us to the Super Regionals. Phenomenal performance.”

P Keyton Gibson

On pitching in both games today

“Obviously this morning didn’t go the way I wanted it to. But with that being said, my teammates picked me up and we won that game. I was going to give everything I had back to them if I got a shot in the second game and I got a shot, but it just didn’t work out.”

C Kyle McCann

On what made Bailey Horn effective tonight

“Every pitch he threw pretty much located where he wanted it to and you can tell he was competing. We tried to match it and ended up falling.”

1B Tristin English

On what made Bailey Horn effective tonight

“He has a pretty good spin rate on his fast ball. He was mixing it up, change up and slider to righties and lefties…hitting his spots, in, up, right, down. It just changed the game for us. He was really effective with all his pitches.”

On his performance in the regional and looking back on his career

“Obviously we are disappointed. We know we are a really good ball team and we didn’t want it to end, we were fighting tooth and nail to the very end. It just didn’t swing our way today.”