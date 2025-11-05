Player Development Assistant Emiliano Earns AVCA T.E.A.M. Award

The AVCA committee is pleased to announce the 44 recipients of this year’s T.E.A.M. Awards. The coach development program, which originated in 2015, will bring these volleyball leaders to the 2025 AVCA Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. At the event, recipients will participate in a series of educational seminars—many of which focus on professional and personal development for coaches—and take part in additional relationship-building experiences during the Convention.

The AVCA T.E.A.M. Awards —which promote Togetherness, Empowerment, Accessibility, and Mentoring —are a demonstration of the association’s commitment to the volleyball coaching profession and the sport itself. The AVCA, in collaboration with the newly established AVCA Ad Hoc T.E.A.M. Committee , is driven to foster a strong sense of community for coaches, deliver meaningful value, and empower them as leaders at all levels of the sport—while also supporting their growth and long-term success in their coaching careers.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball Player Development Assistant and class of 2025 alumna Luanna Emiliano received her first post-graduate honor off the court as she received the AVCA T.E.A.M Award.

2025 AVCA T.E.A.M. Award Recipients:

Phylis Anyango

Jackson Juniors

Club Director

Madison Beasley

Alabama State University

Assistant Coach

Alexandria Becerra

Western Illinois University

Assistant Coach & Recruiting Coordinator

Karly Berkland

South Dakota State University

Graduate Assistant

Kaitlynn Biassou

Rio Rancho High School (NM)

Assistant Coach

Katie Butler

Western Carolina University

Graduate Assistant

Taylor Davenport

Temple University

Assistant Coach

Maya Duckworth

Iowa State University

Student-Athlete

Erin Fairs

Rice University

Assistant Coach

Erin Golden

Omaha Starlings Volleyball

Assistant Director

Deja Harris

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Assistant Coach & Recruiting Coordinator

Ainise Havili

Butler University

Assistant Coach

Nicole Heard

SWAG Volleyball

CEO/Founder of SWAG Volleyball

Rachel Henderson

Bethune Cookman University

Assistant Coach & Recruiting Coordinator

Torri Henry

Columbia University

Assistant Volleyball Coach

Cami Hicks

Louisiana Tech University

Assistant Coach

Timira James

Mattie T. Blount High School/Mobile Starlings Volleyball Club

Assistant Coach

Tricia Kama

Lahainaluna High School (HI)

Varsity Head Coach & Program Director

Andrew Kim

Binghamton University

Volunteer Assistant Coach

Kristin King-Winfrey

Skye Sports Academy

VP of Volleyball Operations & Club Director

Felicia Marshall

Fremont High School (UT)

Assistant Coach

Jordan Molina

Long Beach State University

Assistant Coach

Luanna Luiza Moreira Emiliano

Georgia Institute of Technology

Player Development Assistant

Karen Morgan

Texas Legacy/The OCR

Coach

Ashleigh Nicoll

Gardner-Webb University

Graduate Assistant

Christiana Oyawale

Stony Brook University

Assistant Coach

Alexander Phan

Badger Region Volleyball Association

Communications Coordinator

Hadley Pride

Providence College

Student-Athlete

Dante Pulphus

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Graduate Assistant

Riley Rabedeaux

Southern Illinois University

Graduate Assistant

Ron Reyes

Eastlake Starlings Volleyball Club

Director

Isaac Rivera

Davis Senior High School (CA)

Varsity Head Coach: Boys & Girls

Jesse Santos

Bourgade Catholic High School (AZ)

Head Coach

Grace Smith

Willamina Volleyball Club

Director

Darryle Smith-Blair

Fostering Dreams Volleyball

Master Coach

Walter Spurlock

University of Virginia

Volunteer Technical Coordinator

Shannon Thompson

Road Runner Volleyball Club

Club Owner

Ignacio Valdemoros

Mississippi State University

Assistant Coach

Diana Villalpando

Portland State University

Assistant Coach & Recruiting Coordinator

Haley Walz

California State University, Northridge

Assistant Coach

Storm White

Tennessee State University

Graduate Assistant

Alexis Williams

Prairie View A&M University

Volunteer Assistant

Isabel Zelaya

Pacific Coast Volleyball Club

Club Director

Penelope Zepeda

Bakersfield College

Interim Indoor/Beach Head Volleyball Coach

The AVCA T.E.A.M. Committee seeks to elevate the sport through the AVCA T.E.A.M. Awards Program by embracing the power of recognition and the transformational effect of professional and personal development programming. This is in step with its overall mission of focusing on open, meaningful dialogue and action aimed at eliminating barriers to advancement in the volleyball coaching profession and to participation in the sport of volleyball.

Luanna Emiliano joined the Georgia Tech volleyball coaching staff as a player development assistant in July of 2025 and enters her first season with the program after graduating from Tech in May of 2025.

During her senior season at Tech, Emiliano appeared in 119 sets across 31 matches. She finished her senior season with nine kills, 1,011 assists (8.49 assists/set), 28 service aces, 294 digs and four block assists. She recorded a season-high 51 assists against Wake Forest (10/27). Against Duke (11/1), recorded a season-high 20 digs and three service aces. The Brazil native capped the 2024 season recording 30+ assists in 19 of 31 games with as well as seven games with 40+ digs. She achieved a 20/20 double-double against Duke (11/1) with 37 assists and 20 digs. Her collegiate career was highlighted by 13 double-doubles in the 2024 season, 80 total across her career.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are set to continue their five-match road swing against Boston College on Friday at 7 p.m. before taking on Syracuse on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.