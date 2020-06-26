PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Tyler Strafaci

The product of a golfing family, Tyler Strafaci has been one of Tech’s top players on the college and amateur circuit since his enrollment, and his World Amateur Golf Ranking (No. 115) and the Scratch Players Amateur Ranking (No. 49) reflect that. The two-time All-ACC and three-time GCAA All-Region performer has played No. 1, 2 or 3 in Tech’s lineup consistently throughout his career. His 71.65 stroke average, over 105 rounds, ranks No. 6 in Tech history, and he has earned 10 top-10 finishes in 35 events over his career, including one tournament victory and four other top-5 showings.

In the shortened 2019-20 year, Strafaci was a finalist for the Byron Nelson Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America, earning honorable mention All-America honors and making the All-East Region team by the Golf Coaches Association America. He finished the spring No. 52 in both the Golfstat ranking and the Golfweek/Sagarin Index.

