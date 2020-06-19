Open search form
PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Luke Schniederjans

After following his brother, All-American Ollie Schniederjans, into the Georgia Tech program, Luke won three individual titles in his career and remained at or near the top of Tech’s lineup throughout. A three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree, Luke recorded 11 top-10 finishes and a 71.37 stroke average over 114 career rounds, third lowest in Tech history behind Bryce Molder and his brother. He was ranked No. 68 in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking and No. 78 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the end of his senior season.

Georgia Tech holds their trophies after winning the the 2018 ACC Menâ€™s Golf Championship in New London, N.C., Sunday April 22, 2018. From left: head coach Bruce Heppler, Noah Norton, Andy Ogletree, Chris Petefish, Luke Schniederjans, Tyler Strafaci, assistant coach Drew McGee. (Photo by Nell Redmond, theACC.com)
Luke Schniederjans, Ben Schniederjans and Ollie Schniederjans practicing wedge shots for Inside the PGA Tour - Noonan Golf Facility, May 2, 2017
Luke Schniederjans (left) and Andy Ogletree advanced from the U.S. Amateur qualifier in Milton, Ga. Schniederjans was the medalist.

