PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Luke Schniederjans

After following his brother, All-American Ollie Schniederjans, into the Georgia Tech program, Luke won three individual titles in his career and remained at or near the top of Tech’s lineup throughout. A three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference honoree, Luke recorded 11 top-10 finishes and a 71.37 stroke average over 114 career rounds, third lowest in Tech history behind Bryce Molder and his brother. He was ranked No. 68 in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking and No. 78 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the end of his senior season.