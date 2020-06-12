PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Andy Ogletree

Georgia Tech golfer Andy Ogletree graduated in the spring of 2020 with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and made his PGA Tour debut this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. A two-time All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America and by Golfweek magazine, Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, joining Bobby Jones (five times) and Matt Kuchar (1997) as the three Georgia Tech players who have won the title. He ranks No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and No. 16 in the Scratch Players Amateur Ranking (as of March 30, 2020). He competed with the winning United States team for the Walker Cup matches in September in Hoylake, England, and with the USA team for the Spirit International competition in November in Trinity, Texas, and was named to the U.S. team for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup in Lahinch, Ireland. In his Tech career, he compiled a career stroke average of 71.54 over 110 rounds, fifth-lowest in Tech history, and eight top-10 finishes.