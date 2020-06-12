Open search form
Open mobile menu

PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Andy Ogletree

Georgia Tech golfer Andy Ogletree graduated in the spring of 2020 with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and made his PGA Tour debut this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. A two-time All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America and by Golfweek magazine, Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, joining Bobby Jones (five times) and Matt Kuchar (1997) as the three Georgia Tech players who have won the title. He ranks No. 12 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and No. 16 in the Scratch Players Amateur Ranking (as of March 30, 2020). He competed with the winning United States team for the Walker Cup matches in September in Hoylake, England, and with the USA team for the Spirit International competition in November in Trinity, Texas, and was named to the U.S. team for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup in Lahinch, Ireland. In his Tech career, he compiled a career stroke average of 71.54 over 110 rounds, fifth-lowest in Tech history, and eight top-10 finishes.

Andy Ogletree during the second round of the Clemson Invitational, The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, April 8, 2017
Andy Ogletree during the first round of the ACC Men's Golf Championship, Musgrove Mill Golf Club, Clinton, S.C., April 21, 2017
Andy Ogletree during the second round of the ACC Men's Golf Championship, Musgrove Mill Golf Club, Clinton, S.C., April 22, 2017
Andy Ogletree during the second round of the ACC Men's Golf Championship, Musgrove Mill Golf Club, Clinton, S.C., April 22, 2017
Andy Ogletree during the second round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, October 21, 2017
Georgia Tech sophomore Andy Ogletree in the final round of the ACC Men's Golf Championship, April 22, 2018, Old North State Club, New London, N.C.
Andy Ogletree during round 4 of the 2019 Monroe Invitational, June 15, 2019
Andy Ogletree and Luke Schniederjans

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Andy Ogletree
June 5, 2020 PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Anton Serafini

Photos through the career of Tech's senior golfer from Lake Mary, Fla.

PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Anton Serafini
PHOTOS: Senior Golfer Andy Ogletree
May 29, 2020 PHOTOS: A Look Back at the 2019 NCAA Championship

Images from the Jackets' practice round through their final day

PHOTOS: A Look Back at the 2019 NCAA Championship
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets