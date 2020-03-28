Open search form
PHOTOS: Schniederjans Wins Carpet Capital Collegiate

#BestofGT: Luke Schniederjans completed a wire-to-wire victory with an even-par 72 in the final round as the No. 3 Yellow Jackets won the Carpet Capital Collegiate at The Farm Golf Club in record fashion. Schniederjans, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., demonstrated his comfort on the 7,180-yard layout at The Farm all weekend, cruising to a five-shot victory with a 9-under-par tournament score of 207. He shot 68-67 the first two rounds to build a seven-stroke margin, and his even-par 72 Sunday protected his lead from hard-charging teammate Tyler Strafaci, who crept within two shots at one point but finished with a round of 70 and took second place at 4-under-par 212.

