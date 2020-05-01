PHOTOS: Saluting the Champions

Georgia Tech’s senior class has led the Yellow Jackets’ golf team to 14 tournament victories over the last three years – three at the Carpet Capital Collegiate, two Atlantic Coast Conference championships, two at the Puerto Rico Classic, and one each at the Clemson Invitational, the Franklin American Mortgage Collegiate, the General James Hackler Championship, the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, the Jack Nicklaus Intercollegiate, the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and the Cypress Point Classic.
