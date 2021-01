Georgia Tech begins its 2021 spring season Sunday at the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational in Panama City, Fla. Last week, the Yellow Jackets had their 126-hole (seven rounds) qualifying event, with the first six rounds taking place in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club. Sunday’s final round took place at East Lake Golf Club, one of the Jackets’ two home courses. (photos by Danny Karnik)